Comets hit Cardinals after long set

Following a back-and-forth battle in the third set, the Rapid City Christian Comets were able to land the game point, 30-28, and the 3-0 sweep on the Cardinals, during the Oct. 4 Chadron home match. The first two matches were in the visitors’ favor 25-18 and 25-14.

Interestingly, the Comets also took the Cardinals 33-31 in the extended third set of a five-set match during the 2021 season. The 2020 season saw a 3-0 sweep in favor of the Cardinals.

Of the Oct. 4 match, Coach Blakelee Hoffman said some changes were made again, getting some different people in places including Jaleigh McCartney running the 5-1 rotation. “She did a great job.”

Blakelee also praised the left-handed players, adding “Our southpaws had a great night tonight, especially Taverra (Sayaloune). When she’s on, she’s on.” Sayaloune was the top killer of the match, racking up 16 against the Comets.

“Her energy is just infectious,” Hoffman said. The coach also added Kaylee Sprock and Demi Ferguson had good games. Though Ferguson’s shoulder has been bugging her, she said, she still swung away and got some good plays.

“This is one of those matches where we’re walking away and I’m not too down or upset. I think we played really well.”

Over the weekend, the Cards went 1-2 at a tourney in Scottsbluff, losing to Gering (25-27, 19-25) and Sidney (14-25, 17-25), but picking up a win against Mitchell (25-21, 25-20.

The Cardinals’ final home match was this past Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.

Chadron; 18; 14; 28

Rapid City Christian; 25; 25; 30

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 8; 1; 1; 18; -; 10

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 1; 2; 1; 9; 24; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 14; -; 7

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; -; 1; 3; -; -

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; 2; -; 19; 2; 7

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 4; -; 3

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 32; 2; 42

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 16; -; -; 13; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 3; -; 1; 3; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 6; -; 1; 4; -; -

Chadron; 25; 19

Gering; 27; 25

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 8; 1; 1; 5; -; 9

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 3; -; 1; 7; 14; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 1; -; 4; -; 11

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 1; -; 1; 2; -; -

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 2; 1; 4

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; -; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 2; -; 12; -; 13

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 5; -; -; 5; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 4; -; 1; 1; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 1; -; -; 3; -; -

Chadron; 14; 17

Sidney; 25; 25

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 2; 1; -; 7; -; 4

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); -; 1; -; 5; 8; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 4; -; 8

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 3; -; -; -; -; 2

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 5; -; 7

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 2; -; 2

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 13; -; 13

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 1; -; -; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 2; -; -; -; 1; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 2; -; -; 1; -; 1

Sidney

1; Ryan Dillehay (So); -; -; 1; -; 1; -

2; Karsyn Leeling (Jr); 13; -; 1; 3; 2; 5

3; Payton Schrotberger (Jr); 3; 1; 3; 2; 1; 4

5; Chloe Ahrens (Jr); 7; 3; 1; 2; -; -

7; Kayla Westby (So); -; -; 1; 6; -; 10

8; Kierra Schrader (Fr); 2; -; 2; 1; -; -

11; Reese Riddle (Sr); 2; 1; 1; 4; 22; -

22; Rheagan Stanley (Sr); -; -; -; 13; 1; 4

Chadron; 25; 25

Mitchell; 21; 20

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 5; -; 2; 4; 1; 9

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 1; 1; 1; -; 14; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 1; -; 3; -; 8

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 1; 1; 4; -; 7

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; 6; -; 3; 3; -

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 2; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 1; -; 7; -; 9

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 7; -; -; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 2; -; 1; -; -; 1

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 1; -; -; -; -; -

*Some opponent stats were unavailable/incomplete at press time.