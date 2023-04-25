With temperatures in the 30s along with a penetrating breeze, it was brisk, to say the least, last Friday for the Chadron High Twilight Track and Field Meet. But there was good of competition, a few surprises and a timing glitch in one race that made the boys’ team title indecisive when the meet finally ended at about 7 o’clock.

By winning all three of the relays, the Chadron girls easily won that team title by scoring 152 points compared to runner-up Gordon-Rushville with 115. Cody-Kilgore was third with 65.

Grace Pyle, a junior, was a member of all three blue ribbon relays and she also won the high jump. Both senior Micaiah Fuller and freshman Reese Ritterbush ran on two of the winning relays.

Other individual winners for the Lady Cardinals were junior Demi Ferguson in the 400 and freshman Brooklynn Hoffman in the 100-meter high hurdles. Both also were a member of a first-place relay. In addition, Ritterbush was third in the high hurdles and second in the lows.

Four Gordon-Rushville girls won individual events. They were freshman Lainey Fillmore in the 100 and juniors Haley Johnson, 800; Tyrah American Horse, 1600; and junior McKinley Grover, discus.

The remaining girls’ victories were widely distributed. Senior Kylah Vogel of Crawford was impressive while capturing the 300 hurdles, freshman Dakota Horstman of Hemingford shaded American Horse in the 3200 and sophomores won the three remaining events. They were Rapid City Christian’s Emma Malloy, 200, and Dakota Almer, long jump; and Kate Cox of Cody-Kilgore, triple jump.

American Horse was involved in two tight races. She barely crossed the finish line ahead of Chadron’s Kyndall Carnahan in the 3200.

Three seniors were double winners in the boys’ individual events. Chadron’s Rhett Cullers edged his teammates to win both of the hurdles, Franklin Johns of Gordon-Rushville captured the 400 and 800 races and Dylan Naslund swept the shot and discus throws.

Things were particularly nip and tuck in the 110 high hurdles. Xander Provance seemed to have a slight lead, but hit the final hurdle, allowing Cullers to win that thrilling race. During the 300 hurdles, Cullers had a bit larger margin and finished strong again to beat Malachi Swallow by a couple of strides.

Provance and Swallow were still event winners. Provance won the long jump, a new event for him recently, by going 20-5 ½, and Swallow won the 100 meters a short time after he’d placed third in the 110 hurdles.

The 200 dash was where the timing problem occurred that necessitated some recalculating of the boys’ team standings. No times were available from the second heat, which was made up of the runners with the fastest pre-meet marks.

Everyone saw that Gordon-Rushville seniors Jace Freeseman and Elis Livingston were one-two, respectively, giving the Mustangs 18 points. But a photograph was used to determine the other placings. It showed that Hay Springs’ Gage Mintken was third, giving the Hawks those six points, and also revealed that another Mustang, Caleb Heck, was fourth, earning his team four more points.

The 22 points from the 200 provided Gordon-Rushville with 125 total points, three more than the Cardinals accumulated.

The other boys’ events winners were Livingston, high jump; Crawford senior Ty Brady, 1600; and Hay Springs’ sophomore Cutter Scott, triple jump.

Gordon-Rushville helped its cause by winning both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

With Quinn Bailey, Provance, Swallow and Cullers carrying the baton, the Cardinals won the 4x100 relay in 44.06 seconds. That’s just .06 of a second slower than the meet record, which is shared by Gordon in 1997 and Alliance in 1998. With a balmier weather, there’s a good chance the record would have been broken. That’s the foursome which could have done it.

The school record is 43.53. Stay tuned.

The Twilight Meet results follow:

Girls’ Team Standings—1, Chadron, 152; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 115; 3, Cody-Kilgore 65; 4, Rapid City Christian, 49.5; 5, Hemingford, 47; 6, Crawford, 44; 7, Sioux County, 1; 8, Hay Springs, 0.5.

100—1, Lainey Fillmore, G-R, 13.58; 2, Dakota Allmer, RCC, 13.81; 3, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 14.08; 4, Reaghan Shultz, G-R, 14.24; 5, Olivia Kieffer, RCC, 14.25; 6, Shannon Connor, RCC, 14.36.

200—1, Emma Malloy, RCC, 28.48; 2, Aubree Johnson, C-K, 28.66; 3, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 28.97; 4, Lainey Fillmore, G-R, 28.99; 5, Addison Morrison, Chad, 29.29; 6, Olivia Kieffer, RCC, 29.72.

400—1, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:04.85; 2, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 1:06.35; 3, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 1:08.02; 4, Aubree Johnson, C-K, 1:08.37; 5, Kylie Goings, G-R, 1:10.39; 6, Kate Cox, C-K, 1:11.56.

800—1, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:35.11; 2, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:38.23; 3, Cali Hendrickson, Chad, 2:40.29; 4, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 2:41.55; 5, Taegan Bach, Chad, 2:42.14; 6, Britttney Klein, SC, 2:42.28.

1600—1, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 5:58.92; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 5:59.01; 3, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 6:05.31; 4, Jentsyn Fuller, Chad, 6:15.31; 5, Aspen Graves, Chad, 6:09.01; 6, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 6:18.22.

3200—1, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 12:39.44; 2, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 12:42.12; 3, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:13.72; 4, Rylie Baker, G-R, 13:58.72; 5, Aiden Hand, C-K, 15:07.22.

100 hurdles—1, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 17.68; 2, Brookelynn Warner, Hem, 17.85; 3, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 17.91; 4, Ally Heath, C-K, 18.15; 5, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 18.31; 6, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 18.70.

300 hurdles—1, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 49.86; 2, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 53.11; 3, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 54.56; 4, Ally Heath, C-K, 55.99; 5, Brookelynn Warner, Hem, 57.73; 6, Braylynne McKimmey, G-R, 58.85.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron (Brooklyn Hoffman, Makinley Fuller, Reese Ritterbush, Grace Pyle), 53.45; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 56.08; 3, Crawford, 1:00.50.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Reese Ritterbush, Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller), 4:17; 2, Chadron, (Makinley Fuller, Addison Morrison, Cali Hendrickson, Beau Behrends), 4:35.07; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 4:42.88; 4, Cody-Kilgore, 4:42.29.

4x800 relay—1, Chadron (Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller, Beau Behrends, Kyndall Carnahan), 10:45.35; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 11:06.35; 3, Crawford, 12:23.62.

Shot put—1, Kayla Dilka, RCC, 35-10; 2, McKinley Grover, G-R, 35-2; 3, Urte Noreikaite, C-K, 34-8; 4, Jaelyn Brown, Chad, 28-8 ½; 5, Kyra Jespersen, Hem, 28-8; 6, Carly Lemmon, Craw, 28-0.

Discus—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 132-10; 2, Urte Noreikaite, C-K, 110; 3, Kyla Dilka, RCC, 114-6; 4, Isabelle Gomez, Hem, 90-6; 5, Raylie Pourier, Chad, 90-2; 6, Carly Lemmon, Craw, 89-3.

Long jump—1, Dakota Allmer, RCC, 15-5; 2, Haley Johnson, G-R, 15- ½; 3, Rowan Simonson, G-R, 14-4; 4, Keslyn Vogel, Craw, 14-3 ½; 5, Addison Morrison, Chad, 13-7 ½; 6, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 13-7 ½.

Triple jump—1, Kate Cox, C-K, 31- ½; 2, Addison Morrison, Chad, 29-9 ½; 3, Rowan Simonson, G-R, 29-1 ½; 4, Reaghan Shultz, G-R, 28-10; 5, Trinity Taylor, G-R, 27-8 ½; 6, Elaina Stimes, RCC, 27-8.

High jump—1, Grace Pyle, Chad, 5-0; 2, Aubree Johnson, C-K, 5-0; 3, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 4-6; 4, Aiden Hand, C-K, 4-6; 5, Claire Wellnitz, G-R, 4-2; 6 tie, Hally Johnson, HS, and Eliana Stimes, RCC, 4-0.

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Gordon-Rushville, 125; 2, Chadron, 122; 3, Hay Springs, 65; 4, Hemingford, 52; 5, Rapid City Christian, 49; 6, Crawford, 28; 7, Cody-Kilgore, 22.

100—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 11.26; 2, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 11,46; 3, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 11.57; 4, Gage Mintken, HS, 11.66; 5, Caleb Heck, G-R, 11.96; 6, Tayten Haas, Hem, 11.98.

*200—1, Jace Freesman, G-R; 2, Ellis Livingston, G-R; 3, Gage Mintken, HS; 4, Caleb Heck, G-R; 5, Matt Riley, RCC; 6, Dylan Hough, Chad, 24.65.

400—1, Franklin Johns, G-R, 52.95; 2, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 54.09; 3, Tayten Haas, Hem, 58.17; 4, Dylan Hough, Chad, 58.25; 5, Johnny Ziller, G-R, 1:01.27; 6, Cyrus Walter, Craw, 1:03.10.

800—1, Franklin Johns. G-R, 2:06.01; 2, Wes Jacobs, HS, 2:08.11; 3, David Suomala, RCC, 2:18.80; 4, Kobe Bissonette, Chad, 2:18,.93; 5, Lionel Hinson, RCC, 2:2140; 6, Payton Horan, Craw, 2:22.42.

1600—1, Ty Brady, Craw, 5:00.76; 2, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:02.91; 3, Taylor Homan, Craw, 5:26.62; 4, Payton Horan, Craw, 5:49.26; 5, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 6:01.49; 6, Tylan Blume, C-K, 6:29.03.

3200—1, Gregory Johns, G-R, 11:21.43; 2, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 12:03.47; 3, Kyler Hemstock, RCC, 12:32.50; 4, Wes Delaney , RCC. 12:51.97; 5, Aiden Benda, Hem, 13:08.83; 6, Tylan Blume, C-K, 13:20.87,

110 hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 14.90; 2, Xander Provance, Chad, 14.95; 3, Malachi Swallow, Cha, 15.98; 4, Dylan Raymer, HS, 16.68; 5, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 17.58; 6, Gavin Bell, Hem, 18.27.

300 hurdles—1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 40.14; 2, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 40.36; 3, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 43.00; 4, Xander Provance, Chad, 43.05; 5, Dylan Raymer, HS, 44.17; 6, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 42.50.

4x100 relay—1, Chadron, (Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow, Rhett Culllers), 44.06; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 45.62.

4x400 relay—1, Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Greg Johns, Aydon McDonald, Franklin Johns), 3:39.90; 2, Chadron, 3:57.95; 3, Hemingford, 4:22.0.

4x800 relay—1, Gordon-Rushville (Tristin Costello, Greg Johns, Austin Child, Franklin Johns), 9:11.65; 2, Rapid City Christian, 9:14.86; 3, Hemingford, 10:03.37.

Shot put—1, Dylan Naslund, C-K, 45-9; 2, Theron Miller, Hem, 44-8; 3, Atreyu Thorsen, G-R, 40-11; 4, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 39-9 ½; 5, Jon Fintel, Chad, 38-5; 6, Carter Rudloff, Craw, 37-7 ½.

Discus—1, Dylan Naslund, C-K, 146-2; 2, Theron Miller, Hem, 135-7; 3, Henry Kennell, Chad, 136-5; 4, Atreyu Thorsen, G-R, 132-8; 5, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 124-2; 6, Carter Rudloff, Craw, 113-3.

Long jump—1, Xander Provance, 20-5 ½; 2, Gage Mintken, HS, 20-1; 3, Dylan Raymer, HS, 19-1; 4, Tyler Spotted Elk, Chad, 18-11 ½; 5, Quinn Bailey, Chad, 18-6; 6, Cutter Scott, HS, 17-10 ½.

Triple jump—1, Cutter Scott, HS, 39-2; 2, Mikenzy Stetson, RCC, 35-8; 3, Matt Baley, RCC, 35- ½; 4, Ryan Ragsdale, Hem, 34-3 ½; 5. Cody Rathjen, Hem, 33-5.

High jump—1, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 5-8; 2, Adam Stimes, RCC, 5-8; 3, Cade Smith, Chad, 5-6; 4, Abi Munoz-Salazar, Craw, 4-10; 5, Kerith Yale, Hem, 4-8.

*No marks were available in the boys’ 200 meters fast heat because of a timing device glitch.