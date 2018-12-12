In the Dec. 5 issue of The Chadron Record it was erroneously reported that the Chadron High School wrestling team would reschedule its Cozad meet to Dec. 21st. In fact, the Cozad meet occurred on its regularly scheduled date with the Cardinal team not attending due to weather concerns. The story should have read that the group has scheduled a makeup meet in Broken Bow Dec. 21st.
In the same issue it was also reported in error that Sioux County girl’s basketball’s Karlee Juhnke had eight points, consisting of three of four free-throws and a 3-pointer. The correct stat line should read that Juhnke hit three of four free-throws and had two field goals for seven points.