The struggles continued for the Chadron State College softball team last weekend.
Playing in the Denver metroplex, Colorado Christian outhit the Eagles 20 to 5 on Saturday and won both games by 8-0 scores. The visitors managed 14 hits on Sunday, but the Cougars won 16-4 and 4-2.
Christian pitchers Kenzie Mattey and Jennifer Romero yielded just three and two hits, respectively, on Saturday. Senior outfielder Kendall Yasui led the Cougars at the plate with three hits, three walks, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Now 20-7 for the season, the Colorado team scored eight runs in the first two innings and then tallied seven times in the fourth while dominating Sunday’s opener.
The Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game. The Eagles scored their first run on Ellie Owens’s leadoff double, and after advancing to third, she scored on Angelica Maples’s sacrifice fly.
The hosts added another run in the sixth to go ahead 4-1.
The Eagles mounted a threat in the top of the seventh. Michel, who also had homered in the first game, led off with another round-tripper. Owens followed with her second double, but was eventually picked off third.
A couple of walks allowed CSC to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. However, Mattey, the Cougars’ ace with an 11-3 record, came on to pitch and recorded a strike out.
Michel, the senior from Brighton, Colo., led the Eagles at the plate during the weekend with four hits in 10 at bats, punctuated by the two homers. She now has five home runs, has driven in 20 runs, both team-bests, and is hitting .328.
Freshman Bailey Marvel paces the Eagles with a .367 batting average while junior Bailey Rominger is hitting .333 and another rookie, Haleigh Hoefs, has a .327 average.
Now 6-23 for the season, the Eagles will visit New Mexico Highland for a pair of double-headers this weekend. If the weather cooperates, Coach Kaley Ness’s team will make its home debut Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7 by hosting perennial power Colorado Mesa.