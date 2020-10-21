COVID concerns cancel Chadron-Alliance game

Though Chadron Volleyball was scheduled to play Alliance this week, in a single game Thursday and tournament play Saturday, Chadron High School released a statement Tuesday that they will no be facing the Bulldogs due to high risk of the team and fans being exposed to COVID-19.
Chadron will next take to the court court for sub-districts on Oct. 26 and 27. Brackets for the tournament are expected this week.
