COVID issues hamper CSC men’s hoops team

Regis wasn’t as explicit about not having fans, but the same policy will be enforced both nights, Smith said. The games will be available for viewing via the Chadron State web site.

The athletic director added that he hopes fans will be allowed to attend the games the remainder of the season.

Paben, who was hired as the Eagles’ new coach in June, said because of the COVID matter he unable to say who will play in the opening games, noting their health may be the primary issue. Some of those who see action may not be at the top of the depth chart, Paben admitted, but he said that will give others a chance to prove themselves.

Thirteen players will be on the opening roster. That doesn’t include two transfers, juniors CJ Jennings and Sebatian Zehnder, who will redshirt. In addition, sophomore Devin Buderus of Scottsbluff isn’t expected to play in the early games because of an injury, Paben said.

Just six players are back from last year’s team. They include lettermen Brady Delimont, Jacob Jefferson, Kayden Sund and Andre Sepeda. Buderus played in five games last year and Gage Delimont was a freshman who redshirted.