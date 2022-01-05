Cowboys, Coyotes had great six-man seasons

Two teams from the West ruled the roost in Nebraska six-man football in 2021.

Both Cody-Kilgore and Potter-Dix had 11-0 records when they collided for the state championship. The Cowboys won the title game 65-37, but Potter-Dix also can be proud of its season. The championship game was just the second all season that an opponent came within 40 points of the Cowboys.

Led by four seniors who earned all-state honors, the Cowboys dominated their opponents. They averaged 431.5 yards a game and outscored their foes 833 to 221 points, or an average of 69 to 18 points.

Bob Jensen, publisher of Huskerland Prep and the journalist in the state who undoubtedly knows more than any other about football, particularly at the smaller school level, wrote that this year’s Cody-Kilgore team was “one of Six-Man’s all-time greatest teams, no doubt.”

He called the seniors “the Core Four.” In alphabetical order, they are Gage Davis, 6-2, 195; Cactus Millar, 5-10, 180; Peyton Sterkel, 5-10, 170; and Tucker Ravenscroft, 6-2, 240.

Jensen tabbed the Cowboys’ Landon Miller as Huskerland Prep’s Coach of the Year, and asked him why the team was so successful. The coach, in part, said it was the players’ versatility and willingness to also do the dirty work.

“It’s very unique when you can build an offensive line with players who could lead any team in rushing, passing and receiving, yet give up the limelight to do the dirty work in the trenches,” Miller responded.

Peyton Sterkel led the Cowboys in rushing with 1,377 yards while Cactus Millar ran for 1,277 yards. They averaged 11.8 and 13.4 yards per carry, respectively, and were named the co-captains of the Six-Man All-State Team. Millar was placed on the all-star unit at running back, while in order to recognize the best players in the state, Sterkel was tabbed a defensive lineman, verified by his 11 quarterback sacks.

Davis won his all-state honor as a defensive back, while being credited with 117 tackles, 60 of them solos. Ravenscroft, an all-stater for the third time, this year as an offensive end, found a way to score 21 touchdowns, although he caught only four passes for 74 yards. That’s because when the Cowboys neared the goal line, they sometimes put their biggest player in the backfield and let him pack the pigskin.

Ravenscroft rushed 52 times for 414 yards for a 7.8 average and Davis 39 times for 480, an average of 12.3. No doubt they were great alternates for the two players who combined to run for more than 2,600 yards.

Cody-Kilgore is only the third football team from the far west to win a state championship since the playoffs began in 1975. Their predecessors are Sidney St. Pat’s in 1986 and Hemingford in 2014. Both were eight-man teams.

Potter-Dix also had plenty of talent and clout this year. The Coyotes scored 756 points and yielded 254, giving them a 63-21 per game bulge.

Luke Kasten, a 6-3, 180-pound junior who also excels in basketball, carried the ball 107 times for 1,128 yards, and Jared Anton, a senior, rushed 111 times for 1,021. Both were first-team all-state, Kasten at running back and Anton in the defensive secondary.

Unlike Cody-Kilgore, which didn’t bother much with passing, the Coyotes had a strong passing attack triggered primarily by sophomore Brayden Kasten, Luke’s cousin. He completed 71 passes for 1,170 yards and 33 touchdowns. In addition, Brayden returned 14 kickoffs 300 yards.

Just to keep the opponents guessing, Luke also completed 36 passes for 592 yards and 13 TDs besides catching 23 aerials for 493 yards and eight scores. On defense, he came up with 11.5 quarterback sacks.

Senior Thomas Muldoon, the Coyotes’ third all-stater, was an adept pass receiver on both sides of the ball. He caught 29 passes for 501 yards and 13 scores besides claiming 11 pass interceptions.

While the Cowboys and Coyotes dominated Six-Man football this fall, the three northwest teams have some up and coming young players who are expected to make them stronger next autumn.

For instance, Hay Springs sophomore Gage Mintken rushed for 697 yards, caught 23 passes for 404 yards, picked off nine passes and scored 28 touchdowns. Sioux County sophomore Cy Hughson was the Warriors’ leading rusher with 710 yards and several of Crawford’s leaders also were sophomores.

Numerous seniors cannot be overlooked. Michael Sanderson was Sioux County’s leading tackler, while Kolby Welling earned that distinction for Crawford, as did Eli Schmid for Creek Valley, located at Chappell. Schmid, and as well as Logan DeCoste of Hay Springs, completed more than half their passes while playing quarterback.

The stats follow:

Team Rushing; ; G; Yds.; Ave.

Cody-Kilgore (12-0); ; 12; 4,620; 385.0

Potter-Dix (11-1); ; 12; 2,891; 241.4

Crawford (4-4)+; ; 7; 1,241; 177.3

Hay Springs (5-4); ; 9; 1,491; 165.7

Creek Valley (3-5); ; 8; 1,243; 155.6

Sioux County (4-4)+; ; 7; 992; 141.7

+received 1 forfeit

Team Passing; ; G; Yds.; Ave.

Potter-Dix; ; 12; 1,812; 151.2

Hay Springs; ; 9; 1,194; 132.6

Creek Valley; ; 8; 976; 122.0

Crawford; ; 7; 727; 103.9

Sioux County; ; 7; 727; 103.4

Cody-Kilgore; ; 12; 558; 46.5

Total Offense; ; G; Yds.; Ave.

Cody-Kilgore; ; 12; 5,178; 431.5

Potter-Dix; ; 12; 4,703; 391.9

Hay Springs; ; 9; 2,685; 298.3

Creek Valley; ; 8; 2,219; 277.4

Crawford; ; 7; 1,968; 281.1

Sioux County; ; 7; 1,716; 245.2

Rushing; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.

Peyton Sterkel, C-K; ; 117; 1,377; 11.8

Cactus Millar, C-K; ; 95; 1,277; 13.4

Luke Kasten, P-D; ; 107; 1,128; 10.5

Jared Anton, P-D; ; 111; 1,021; 9.2

Cy Hughson, SC; ; 137; 710; 5.2

Gage Mintken, HS; ; 105; 697; 6.6

Lucas Trujillo, CV; ; 106; 671; 6.3

Gage Davis, C-K; ; 39; 480; 12.3

Jaxen Buettenbach, P-D; ; 50; 426; 8.5

Ty Ravenscroft, C-K; ; 53; 426; 7.8

Jasper Roseberry, C-K; ; 53; 375; 7.1

Dom Fresquez, C-K; ; 28; 334; 11.9

Roman Metz, Craw.; ; 52; 330; 6.3

Carter Rudloff, Craw.; ; 48; 294; 6.1

Logan DeCaste, HS; ; 39; 287; 7.4

Jacob Knox, C-K; ; 36; 256; 7.1

Jack Hunter, SC; 23; 175; 7.6

Receiving; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.

Tom Muldoon, P-D; ; 29; 501; 17.3

Luke Kasten, P-D; ; 23; 493; 21.4

Gage Mintken, HS; ; 23; 404; 17.6

Lucus Trujillo, CV; ; 20; 309; 15.5

Dylan Raymer, HS; ; 13; 267; 20.5

Mike Sanderson, SC; ; 14; 260; 18.6

Toby Scherbarth, HS; ; 18; 240; 13.3

Roman Metz, Craw.; ; 15; 231; 15.4

Ethan Tolstad, CV; ; 18; 182; 10.1

Brayden Kasten, P-D; ; 11; 168; 15.3

Zach Rotart, P-D; ; 14; 163; 11.6

Cy Hughson, SC; ; 14; 153; 11.3

Peyton Sterkel, C-K; ; 4; 139; 34.8

Kordell Lovitt, CV; ; 6; 138; 23.0

Dylan Naslund, C-K; ; 6; 134; 22.3

Jaden Skavdahl, SC; ; 11; 124; 11.3

Scoring; ; TD; Oth; Pts.

Peyton Sterkel, C-K; ; 31; 2; 188

Thomas Muldoon, P-D; ; 16; 78; 174

Gage Mintken, HS; ; 28; 0; 168

Luke Kasten, P-D; ; 25; 1; 151

Jared Anton, P-D; ; 23; 4; 142

Tuck. Ravenscroft, C-K; ; 21; 3; 129

Cactus Millar, C-K; ; 21; 2; 128

Dom Fresquez, C-K; ; 5; 92; 122

Lucas Trujillo, CV; ; 17; 4; 106

Gage Davis, C-K; ; 15; 0; 90

Eli Schmid, CV; ; 8; 42; 90

Cy Hughson, SC; ; 13; 0; 78

Roman Metz, Craw.; ; 12; 1; 73

Logan DeCoste, HS; ; 10; 1; 61

Tackles; ; Una.; Asst.; Total

Gage Davis, CK; ; 60; 57; 117

Peyton Sterkel; ; 41; 35; 76

Cactus Miller, C-K; ; 37; 29; 66

Cooper Fay. C-K; ; 41; 21; 62

Kolby Welling, Craw ; ; 26; 21; 47

Colton Mader, Craw.; ; 10; 25; 35

Carter Rudloff, Craw.; ; 17; 12; 29

Ty Bradley, Craw.; ; 9; 19; 28

Payton Swanson, Cr.; ; 12; 15; 27

Eli Schmid, CV; ; 47; 45; 92

Lucas Trujillo, CV; ; 33; 35; 68

Drew Fraas, CV; ; 11; 30; 41

Ethan Tolsted, CV; ; 9; 20; 29

Cutter Scott, HS; ; 34; 31; 65

Logan DeCoste, HS; ; 36; 28; 64

Gage Mintken, HS; ; 43; 20; 63

Toby Scherbarth, HS; ; 33; 23; 56

Jared Anton, P-D; ; 58; 71; 129

Luke Kasten, P-D; ; 49; 71; 120

Thomas Muldoon, P-D; ; 47; 54; 101

Brayden Kasten, P-D; ; 30; 34; 65

Mike Sanderson, SC; ; 45; 22; 67

Cy Hughson, SC; ; 37; 14; 51

Vaughn Mathis, SC; ; 26; 29; 46

Jack Hunter, SC; ; 15; 18; 33

Quarterback sacks—Luke Kasten, P-D, 11.5; Peyton Sterkel, C-K, 11; Kolby Welling, Craw, 5; Toby Scherbarth, HS, 4.

Interceptions—Thomas Muldoon, P-D, 11; Gage Mintken, HS, 9; Parker Andrews, C-K, 6; Peyton Sterkel, C-K, 5; Gage Davis, C-K, 3, Cooper Fay, C-K, 3; Logan DeCoste, HS, 3; Brayden Kasten, P-D, 3; Caden McConnell, P-D, 3.

Panhandle 6-man passing stats, 2021

Passing; ; Com; Att; Int.; Yards; TD

Brayden Kasten, P-D; ; 71; 109; 4; 1,170; 33

Logan DeCoste, HS; ; 57; 98; 5; 979; 11

Eli Schmid, CV; ; 57; 111; 8; 742; 11

Hayes Frahm, Craw. ; ; 36; 98; 4; 628; 10

Luke Kasten, P-D; ; 36; 60; 1; 592; 13

Tucker Monroe, SC; ; 32; 68; 5; 478; 6

Gage Davis, C-K; ; 8; 17; 0; 307; 5

D Young, HS; ; 10; 18; 0; 208; 2

Cooper Fay, C-K; ; 13; 25; 0; 183; 7

Cy Hughson, SC; ; 20; 62; 3; 170; 1

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0