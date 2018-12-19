Chadron State College football player Kevin Coy, Jr, has been placed on the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Second-Team, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
A running back from Davenport, Fla., Coy was the Eagles' leading rusher this fall, finishing with 960 yards at a clip of 5.6 yards per carry. He scored 15 touchdowns, including a 97-yard dash against Dixie State for the Chadron State record. It eclipsed Stan Labertew’s 92-yard sprint against South Dakota Mines in 1970.
During his career, Coy rushed for 2,344 yards and 29 touchdowns. Those marks rank him No. 10 and No. 8, respectively, in the CSC record books.
Coy is a sport and recreation management major who carries a 3.69 grade point average. Earlier, he was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Super Region 4 Academic First Teams this year.
He is the 45th Academic All-American in school history, and this marks the 13th year out of the past 14 that CSC has produced at least one Academic All-American from among all of its sports programs.
Coy is the 21st Chadron State football player to earn the Academic All-American laurels in the past 47 years. Six of them have received the honor twice.
The football recipients are Larry Ruzicka, 1971 and 1972; Randy Bauer, 1973; Jerry Sutton, 1973; Bob Lacey, 1975; Jerry Carder, 1979; Jay Rhoades, 1991; Corey Campbell, 1994 and 1995; Casey Beran, 1999; Rob Evans, 2003; Danny Woodhead, 2006 and 2007; Shaine Odell, 2008; Aaron Ide, 2008; Cory Beran, 2010; Sean McGowan, 2011; Glen Clinton, 2012 and 2013; Pierre Etchemendy, 2013; Sam Parker, 2013 and 2014; Zach Sandstrom, 2013 and 2014; Ethan Bauer, 2014; Randy Wentz, 2014; and Kevin Coy, 2018.