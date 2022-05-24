Crawford among state meet medal winners

Every school from along Highway 20 in northwest Nebraska had at least one placewinner at this year’s State Track and Field Meet in Omaha.

Crawford led the way. It had three individuals and a relay team go to the podium to accept medals. Sophomore Kiera Brennan did it twice. She placed fifth in the Class D 800 while running a season-best 2:28.29 and anchored the third place 4x400 relay team, which also posted its fastest time of the year, 4:16.70.

Other members of the bronze medal relay team were Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel and Kyler Gortsema.

This was the sixth time since 2008 that a Crawford girls’ 4x400 relay team has placed at state. That includes last year, when Anders and Vogel joined Morgan Jones and Jillian Brennan, Kiera’s older sister, to finish fourth in Class D at 4:19.97.

The Lady Rams’ previous highest placing in the relay at state also was third, in 2010. That quartet was made up of Sharla Maginnis, Rylee Hanks, Candace Norman-Kolling and Haley Soester. Their time of 4:12.59 is the school record. Crawford also placed fourth in the 4x400 relay at state in 2013 and was seventh in both 2008 and 2011.

At this year’s state meet, two Crawford seniors also earned medals by placing eighth in distance races. Ty Brady ran the 1600 in 4:51.29 while knocking more than two seconds off his previous-best and Paityn Homan ran the 3200 in 12:49.91, about 23 seconds faster than ever before.

The other state placewinners from along Highway 20 included three sophomore girls from Gordon-Rushville in Class C. Haley Johnson was eighth in the 800 in 2:25.55 and Tyrah American Horse was fifth in the 1600 in 5:33.99. Both times are season-bests.

In addition, the Mustangs’ McKinley Grover was fifth in the discus with a toss of 125-7. Her season-best is 127-9.

A junior from Hay Springs, Wes Jacobs, ran his best 1600 of the season to finish fourth in Class D in 4:48.73. Farther to the east, Dylan Nasland of Cody-Kilgore, was sixth in the Class D shot put with his longest mark of 49 feet even, and way to the west, recent Sioux County high graduate Skylar Edmund was eighth in the D 400 meters in 1:04.13.

Edmund had run the race a second faster during the regular season, but her time of 1:02.02 in the preliminaries on Friday is her career-best.

Even though they did not place at the state meet, several other athletes from area schools posted their season-best marks in Omaha. They included Anders in the 200 (27.14) and Crawford’s 4x800 relay team (10:46.38) made up of Madison Swanson, Vogel, Homan and Brennan. The relay team finished 10 among the 16 entriesl

Two young Hay Springs Hawks also ran their fastest last week. Sophomore Dustin Brien knocked about three seconds off his previous best in the 3200 (11:25.58) and freshman Dylan Raymer ran the 110 hurdles a second faster than before (16.52). In addition, Sioux County sophomore Rebecca Reece circled the Burke High oval eight times in 13:28.79, about 22 seconds under her previous best.

Altogether, 50 Panhandle entries—28 boys and 22 girls--placed at the state meet this year.

The Sidney boys cut the widest swath. To no one’s surprise in the western end of Nebraska, the Red Raiders won the Class B state championship. They scored 66 points while Waverly was second with 52 and Norris High, located at Firth, a short distance south of Lincoln, was third with 50.

Sidney had placewinners in five of the individual track events, won the 4x800 relay, was third in the 4x100 relay and had high jumpers score 19 points by placing second, third and fourth.

The Raiders’ Mitch Deer won the 400 meters in 49.42 seconds to become was the Panhandle’s only individual state meet gold medalist other than Chadron’s Xander Provance. Deer also anchored the winning 4x800 relay. That all-senior crew also included Cameron Brauer, who was second in the open 1600, along with Daniel Bashtovio, who was fifth in the 800, as well as Trey Johnstone.

The Sidney high jumpers included junior Jacob Dowse and senior Sawyer Dickman who placed second and third, respectively, by clearing 6-6, and junior Cameron Leeling, who was fourth at 6-4. Dowse was the Class B state champion a year ago when he went 6-8. This year’s winner was senior Breck Samuelson of Adams Central, who soared 6-8.

Two Sidney sophomores also placed at state in the sprints. Luke Holly was sixth in the 100 and Isak Doty was fifth in the 200. Both also ran on the bronze medal 4x100 relay.

The other highest placings aside from those claimed by Sidney and Chadron entries, were runner-up honors in Class B by Scottsbluff pole vaulter Aaron Price, who cleared 14-6, and Bridgeport’s 6-foot-3 basketball star Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who sailed the discus 137-8 for a school record and just three inches shy of the winning throw by Jessica Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City in Class C.

Loomis-Goltl also placed sixth in the C high jump at 5-2.

Two Panhandle girls placed third in Class B. Sidney soph Karsyn Leeling went 17-6 in the long jump and Gering junior Madison Seiler ran the 3200 in 11:34.33. Seiler also was sixth in the 800.

