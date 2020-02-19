Crawford and SC play for third time

Sioux County 5 4 7 15 -31

Varsity Boys

Sioux County senior point guard, Tommy Watson, did what seniors do when their ball team is short-handed (Tristan Hunter at 15ppg and Tucker Monroe at 6ppg were out due to illness). He shortened the game for his team by keeping the ball under control and in his hands nearly every possession. He scored the first four points of the game by using ball screens effectively, and then assisted Michael Comstock on a layup for an early six point lead.

Under the direction of Watson late in the second quarter, the Warriors orchestrated a thirty plus second possession wheeling off of high screens and were able to get 6’5’’ junior Sam Skavdahl a good mid-range look, which he hit. Putting Sioux County up 18-5 the game never seemed in doubt from that point on.

Watson recently signed to the position of “Athlete” for the Chadron State College football team next fall. In his prep basketball career he has scored over 650 points for the Warriors and his head coach, Lane Grote, commented on his leadership abilities: “Tommy has been a huge part of the basketball program. He is a hard worker and is a great leader on and off the court. His competitive attitude helps him excel in all things he does.”