The third seeded Crawford Rams pulled off two upset wins at the D2-12 Sub-District Tournament in Gordon-Rushville, last week. Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Rams won 55-36 over Hay Springs. Thursday, they knocked off top-seeded Cody-Kilgore 45-37, earning them a District game with Falls City Sacred Heart, Monday.
Unfortunately for the Rams their postseason run came to an end Monday night when they were defeated by Falls City Sacred Heart 62-23. Individual statistics for the game were not available at time of print.
Thursday, the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys entered the Sub-District championship game 11-10 this season, while the Crawford Rams sat at 6-16.
After a mostly-even first quarter, the Rams held the Cowboys to just two points in the second while netting 13 of their own for a 24-11 lead at halftime.
The Cowboys pushed back in the second half, outscoring the Rams 26-21, but the early lead Crawford established was too much for Cody-Kilgore to overcome.
Cody-Kilgore did well to limit junior Will Ackerman and senior Jordan Summers, two of Crawford’s top-three scorers, but couldn’t stop the other member of the trio, junior London Gillam, who led the Rams in scoring with a season-high 17 points. Gillam shot 67 percent from the field and 63 percent from the free throw line.
Freshman Hays Frahm also came up big for the Rams, hitting four 3-pointers for 12 points. Frahm’s previous high was seven points scored twice earlier this season.
Ackerman was limited to seven points in the game, all of which came from going 7 -for-15 from the free throw line.
Summers had five points from hitting a single 3-pointer and going 2-for-2 at the line.
While Ackerman was kept from scoring in double-figures for the first time in five games, the junior had a team-leading ten rebounds, all on defense. Summers was next best with eight.
Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Rams earned their way to the D2-12 Sub-District championship game with a 55-36 win over now 7-16 Hay Springs.
Ackerman, Summers and Gillam all scored in double figures in the game, led by Ackerman with 19. Summers was next best with 17 and Gillam had 15.
Ackerman shot 44 percent from beyond the 3-point line, netting him four 3-pointers. Summers added three 3-pointers on eight attempts.
Gillam shot 67 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line. Gillam also added 10 rebounds, three on offense and seven on defense, to earn a double-double.