The Ram boys defeated the Indians 43-19 in Crawford, Tuesday, Dec. 11, and the girls took down their Minatare counterparts 44-20, but neither team could come out with a win against Hyannis, on the road.
The girls 47-35 loss to the Longhorns interrupted the Rams’ two-game win streak and brought their season record to 3-4. The boys, who fell 63-40 to the Hyannis boys, had just gotten back into the win column after four-consecutive losses prior to facing the Longhorns.
Against the Indians, Friday, the Crawford girls built an 11-4 lead after just one quarter and managed to hold the Indians to single-digit scores throughout the rest of the game, while scoring in double-digits themselves. The Ram girls outscored Minatare 10-0 in the final quarter.
Scoring for the Ram girls was led by senior Black Dodd who hit two 3-pointers. Fellow senior Joclyn Staman had seven points, including a 3-pointer, while sophomore Jasmine Dyer also had seven. Freshman Natalie Barry and Senior Kelsey Tighe each had six points.
Both Dyer and Tighe led the team with 11 rebounds.
On Thursday, the Crawford girls scored just four points in the first half and trailed 26-4 heading into the second half against Hyannis. The girls would go on to score 12 to the Longhorns’ 13 in the third, and outscore Hyannis 19-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was too-little-too-late to get the victory.
Detailed scoring statistics from the game were not available at time of print.
After taking the first two quarters 10-7 and 17-4, the Ram boys managed just two points in the third quarter. Their sizable lead over the Indians after the half, however, was more than enough to keep the win safe, but for good measure the boys outscored the Indians 14-1 in the fourth to seal their second win of the season.
Senior Jordan Summers and Junior Will Ackerman once again led the team in scoring with 11 points each. Ackerman was a perfect four-for-four from the free throw line and had a single three. Summers hit just one-of-five attempts from inside the arch, but sank three-of-ten 3-point attempts.
Ackerman had a team-leading 12 defensive rebounds, 14 total, in the game. Junior London Gillam had eight, while Summers had six. Sophomore Andrew Two-Bulls was just behind with five.
Similar to the girls, the Crawford boys managed to find their scoring tough in the second half against Hyannis, but couldn’t overcome the lead already built by the Longhorns. Down just 10-8 after the first quarter, Hyannis doubled up the Ram boys in the second quarter to lead 24-14 heading into the second half.
Ackerman led the team with a season high 18 points, besting his 17-point performance against Sioux County to open the season. The junior hit four-of-five beyond the 3-point line, was two-of-three at the line, and hit two-of-three 2-pointers. Ackerman finished the game having shot 75-percent.
Gillam was Crawford’s next best scorer in the loss with 10 points. The junior was fouled often and took 11 trips to the line and sank four. Gillam led the team with three rebounds on offense and six on defense.
Both the Crawford boys and girls will take part in the Harrison Holiday Tournament beginning this Thursday.