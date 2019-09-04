Crawford senior Rope Anders combined for 162 yards of offense at home on Friday as the Rams defeated the Edgemont Moguls 44-18 in their opening game of the 2019 season.
Crawford doubled the Moguls in the first quarter but were shutout in the second as Edgemont tied the game 12-12 at the end of the first half. But a 32-point third quarter broke the game open in favor of Crawford who led 44-12 after three quarters.
Anders ran for 102 yards and a single touchdown on 12 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He added another TD and 60 more yards to also lead the team receiving. On defense, he had three solo tackles and seven total.
Fellow seniors Will Ackerman and Dennis Vogl also broke the 100-yard mark, with Ackerman credited with 133 yards and Vogl 120.
Ackerman completed eight of 14 passes for 100 yards and rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He led the Rams with 12 tackles in the game.
Vogl threw for just 54 yards but completed four of five passes and accounted for three TDs through the air. He also caught five passes for 45 yards and rushed for 21 yards on six carries. He had six tackles on defense.
Sophomore Kolby Welling caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 21 yards. He had five tackles on defense.
Senior London Gillam had eight tackles in the game and a single interception.
On Friday, the Rams travel to Potter-Dix to face the Coyotes who are coming off a 40-0 win over Hay Springs, last year’s six-man State runner-up.