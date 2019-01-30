Try 1 month for 99¢
Crawford girls' basketball

Crawford sophomore Morgan Jones (3) defends against Morrill sophomore Andrea Lashley (21) druing the championship game of the Panhandle Conference Tournament, early this month.

 Record photo by Kerri Rempp

The Crawford girls went back above .500 last week, improving to 8-8 with a 31-24 defeat of Hemingford, Tuesday, Jan. 22, then narrowly defeating Morrill 25-24, Friday, to earn the team a 9-8 record with just three regular-season games remaining.

Unfortunately for the Rams’ boys, their difficult season continued last week with a 50-18 loss to a strong Hot Springs team, Thursday, then a 53-32 loss to 11-6 Morrill, Friday.

Up 15-13 at the half, the Rams’ girls outscored the Hemingford Bobcats 12-7 in the third quarter, to increase their lead to 27-20 after the third quarter. The seven-point lead would stand as each team would score just four points in the final quarter.

Friday, the Crawford girls were held to just a single point in the first quarter, and three in the second quarter, but found their scoring touch in the second half, outscoring the Morrill Lions 21-13 through the final two quarters.

Individual scoring stats for either game were not available at time of print.

The Crawford boys faced a big test, Thursday, travelling to face now 10-1 Hot Springs. The Bison, who are undefeated at home, entered the contest winners of three consecutive following their only loss of the season, a 69-63 defeat at the hands Upton, in Wyoming.

The Bison wasted no time putting up big numbers and led 39-11 at the half.

Crawford junior Will Ackerman led the team with eight points, hitting a single 3-pointer and five of six free throws. Senior Jordan Summers had five points on two field goals, one a 3-pointer, and junior London Gillam had four points. The Rams shot 67 percent from the free-throw line.

Ackerman led the team with nine rebounds while Gillam had five and Summers had four.

11-6 this season, the Morrill Lions’ boys were eager to get back to wining after having lost their previous two games before taking on Crawford, Friday. A big first quarter gave the Lions an 18-8 lead over the Rams, and Morrill would go on to outscore Crawford in each of the remaining quarters on their way to the win.

Ackerman, Gillam and Summers each had a team-high eight points in the game. Freshman Hays Frahm wasn’t far behind with six.

The boys have four games remaining this season beginning with an away game against Cody-Kilgore, Friday. The team then travels to Harrison, Tuesday, to face the Warriors.

The Cody-Kilgore Cowboys are 6-6 this season while the Sioux County Warriors are 3-15.

Just three games remain for the Crawford girls: Cody-Kilgore, Friday; Sioux County, Tuesday, and Hay Springs, Thursday, Feb. 2. The Cody-Kilgore Cowgirls are 10-5 this season and the Sioux County Warrior girls are 14-4.

