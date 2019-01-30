The Crawford girls went back above .500 last week, improving to 8-8 with a 31-24 defeat of Hemingford, Tuesday, Jan. 22, then narrowly defeating Morrill 25-24, Friday, to earn the team a 9-8 record with just three regular-season games remaining.
Unfortunately for the Rams’ boys, their difficult season continued last week with a 50-18 loss to a strong Hot Springs team, Thursday, then a 53-32 loss to 11-6 Morrill, Friday.
Up 15-13 at the half, the Rams’ girls outscored the Hemingford Bobcats 12-7 in the third quarter, to increase their lead to 27-20 after the third quarter. The seven-point lead would stand as each team would score just four points in the final quarter.
Friday, the Crawford girls were held to just a single point in the first quarter, and three in the second quarter, but found their scoring touch in the second half, outscoring the Morrill Lions 21-13 through the final two quarters.
Individual scoring stats for either game were not available at time of print.
The Crawford boys faced a big test, Thursday, travelling to face now 10-1 Hot Springs. The Bison, who are undefeated at home, entered the contest winners of three consecutive following their only loss of the season, a 69-63 defeat at the hands Upton, in Wyoming.
The Bison wasted no time putting up big numbers and led 39-11 at the half.
Crawford junior Will Ackerman led the team with eight points, hitting a single 3-pointer and five of six free throws. Senior Jordan Summers had five points on two field goals, one a 3-pointer, and junior London Gillam had four points. The Rams shot 67 percent from the free-throw line.
Ackerman led the team with nine rebounds while Gillam had five and Summers had four.
11-6 this season, the Morrill Lions’ boys were eager to get back to wining after having lost their previous two games before taking on Crawford, Friday. A big first quarter gave the Lions an 18-8 lead over the Rams, and Morrill would go on to outscore Crawford in each of the remaining quarters on their way to the win.
Ackerman, Gillam and Summers each had a team-high eight points in the game. Freshman Hays Frahm wasn’t far behind with six.
The boys have four games remaining this season beginning with an away game against Cody-Kilgore, Friday. The team then travels to Harrison, Tuesday, to face the Warriors.
The Cody-Kilgore Cowboys are 6-6 this season while the Sioux County Warriors are 3-15.
Just three games remain for the Crawford girls: Cody-Kilgore, Friday; Sioux County, Tuesday, and Hay Springs, Thursday, Feb. 2. The Cody-Kilgore Cowgirls are 10-5 this season and the Sioux County Warrior girls are 14-4.