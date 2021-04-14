Crawford girls, Mustang boys place third at Bayard Meet

The Crawford girls and the Gordon-Rushville boys placed third in the team standings at the Bayard C-D Meet on Saturday.

Burns, Wyo., scored 82.33 points to edge the host Tigers by four points to win the girls’ title. Crawford was next with 52 points. Leyton had 80 points to claim the boys’ crown. Burns was second with 73 and the Sheridan County Mustangs third with 64.

Crawford senior Jillian Brennan, who also won the 400 at the Mitchell Meet on Thursday, was nearly two seconds faster at Bayard with a time of 1:00.93 to hold off runner-up Mia Skinner of Hay Springs, who was second in 1:01.58.

Skinner also was the runner-up in the 200, just a stride behind Bayard’s Dani Harter. Dalli Anders of Crawford was a close third. Gordon-Rushville’s Haley Johnson won the 800 while Hay Springs’ Gabby Twarling was second and Crawford’s Madison Swanson third.

Crawford stood out in the relays. Coach Rick Barry crew won both the 4x100 and 4x400 races and was second in the 4x800. Anders and Morgan Jones were members of both winning quartets.

Sioux County’s Karley Juhnke was first in the 300 hurdles. Gordon-Rushville freshman McKinley Grover won the discus.