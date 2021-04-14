Crawford girls, Mustang boys place third at Bayard Meet

The Crawford girls and the Gordon-Rushville boys placed third in the team standings at the Bayard C-D Meet on Saturday.
Burns, Wyo., scored 82.33 points to edge the host Tigers by four points to win the girls’ title. Crawford was next with 52 points. Leyton had 80 points to claim the boys’ crown. Burns was second with 73 and the Sheridan County Mustangs third with 64.
Crawford senior Jillian Brennan, who also won the 400 at the Mitchell Meet on Thursday, was nearly two seconds faster at Bayard with a time of 1:00.93 to hold off runner-up Mia Skinner of Hay Springs, who was second in 1:01.58.
Skinner also was the runner-up in the 200, just a stride behind Bayard’s Dani Harter. Dalli Anders of Crawford was a close third. Gordon-Rushville’s Haley Johnson won the 800 while Hay Springs’ Gabby Twarling was second and Crawford’s Madison Swanson third.
Crawford stood out in the relays. Coach Rick Barry crew won both the 4x100 and 4x400 races and was second in the 4x800. Anders and Morgan Jones were members of both winning quartets.
Sioux County’s Karley Juhnke was first in the 300 hurdles. Gordon-Rushville freshman McKinley Grover won the discus.
Gordon-Rushville won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Jace Freeseman was a member of both groups and also was third in the 400 and fifth in the 800. Cade Goings won the 100 sprint for the Mustangs.
Hemingford’s Ethan Specht was the pole vault winner.
The team standings, event winners and area placings follow:
Girls’ Events
Team standings--1, Burns, Wyo., 82.33; 2, Bayard, 78.33; 3, Crawford, 52; 4, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 43; 5-6, Gordon-Rushville and Morrill,36; 7, Hemingford, 32; 8, Hay Springs, 30; 9, Kimball, 28; 10, Southeast Goshen, 27; 11, Sioux County, 26.33; 12, Leyton, 20; 13, Minatare 17; 14, Potter-Dix, 10; 15, Garden County, 9.
100--1, Dani Harter, Bay, 13.54;
200--Dani Harter, Bay, 28.57; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 28.87; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 29.04; 6, Liz Mayer, Hem, 29.85.
400--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:00.93; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:01.58; 5, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:06.04.
800--1. Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:40.54; 2, Gabby Twarling, HS, 2:43.75; 3, Madison Swanson, Craw, 2:44.51; 4, Britney Klein, SC, 2:45.33; 6, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:45.46.
1600--1, Emma Gonzalez, Burns, 5:41.31; 5, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 6:28.68;
3200--1, Emma Gonzalez, Burns, 11:54.32; 4, Britney Klein, SC, 13:30.08; 5, Rebecca Reece, SC, 13:54.52.
100 hurdles--1, Rylee Ward, Burns, 17.55; 4, Brooke Warner, Hem, 19.52; 5, Joce Varvel, HS, 19.63; 6, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 19.97.
300 hurdles--1, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 51.41; 4, Joce Varvel, HS, 56.09.
4x100 relay--1, Crawford (Skyler Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Morgan Jones), 53.01; 3, Hemingford, 56.62.
4x400 relay--1, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Jillian Brennan, Morgan Jones, Kylah Vogel), 4:28.65; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 4:34.82; 3, Sioux County, 4:45.83.
4x800 relay--1, Burns, 10:54.65; 2, Crawford, 11:03.35; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 11:45.74; 4, Hemingford, 12:04.76.
Shot put--1, Shelby Ekwall, SE, 33-5; 3, Landrie Nelson, Hem, 30- ½; 6, Hannah Lemmon, 29-00.
Discus--1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 98-10.
Long jump--1, Rachelle Magdalino, Min, 15-9; 4, Destiny Hanson, Hem, 14-3.
Triple jump--1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kim, 32-0.
High jump--1, Maddie Heilburn, L-FL, 4-8. 6, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-4.
Pole vault--1, Rylee Ward, Burns, 8-6.
Boys’ Events
Team Standings--1, Leyton, 80; 2, Burns, 72; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 64; 4, Garden County, 56; 5, Potter-Dix, 53; 6, Morrill, 51; 7, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 50; 8, Bayard, 36; 9, Southeast, 28; 10, Hemingford, 20; 11, Kimball, 10; 12, Hay Springs, 5; 13-14, Crawford and Minatare 1.
100--1, Cade Goings, G-R, 11.84.
200--1, Ryan Clapper, SE, 23.85; 3, Brian Turek, Hem, 24.41.
400--1, Kyland Fuller, L-FL, 53.12; 2, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 53.78; 3, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 54.20.
800--1, Kyland Fuller, L-F, 2:09.88; 5, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 2:13.08; 6, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:15.84.
1600--1, Colby Stockton, Burns, 4:59.83; 5, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 5:27.70.
3200--1, Miles Wilson, L-FL, 10:59.04; 6, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 12:23.31.
110 hurdles--1, Bryce Seier, Morr, 17.37; 3-4, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 17.97; 5, Gage Mintken, HS, 19.53.
300 hurdles--1, Dillon Christiansen, GC, 45,.23; 4, Donovan Fillmore, G-R, 47.39.
4x100 relay--1, Leyton, 46.37; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 46.83,
4x400 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Ellis Livingston, Mac Ballard, Elijah Jackson), 3:43.18.
4x800 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Frankie Johns, Robert Reina, Will Costello), 9:06.95.
Shot put--1, Zack Henke, Ley, 44- ¾.
Discus--1, Wade Pollock, Burns, 139- ½; 4, Kenny Wyland, Hem, 120-11.
Long jump--1, Dom Russ, Ley, 19-6 ¾; 4, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 18-4.
Triple jump--1, Jackson Kirkbride, Burns, 40-6; 5, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 36-8.
High jump--1, Luke Kasten, P-D, 5-8; 6, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 5-2.
Pole vault--1, Ethan Specht, Hem, 11-0.