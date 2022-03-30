Crawford girls repeat as Early Bird winner

The Crawford girls opened their 2022 track and field season by winning the championship at Morrill’s Early Bird Meet on Saturday. It was the second year in a row that the Lady Rams have won the title, but this year’s margin was much greater.

A year ago, Crawford nipped Bayard they a single point—68 to 67—for top honors. This year it was by 23 points--84 to 61—with Bayard again the runner-up.

A big boost came from senior Paityn Homan. Last year, she won both the 1600 and 3200 races as a member of the Morrill Lions. This year, she won the 1600 again and was the runner-up in the 3200, but she was wearing a Crawford uniform this year. That’s because her family moved to Crawford last fall when her mother became the elementary principal.

Paityn was the Rams’ only individual winner this year, but Crawford garnered lots of points in other track events. Four girls led the way. Senior Dalli Anders was third in both the 100 and 200 meters, junior Kylah Vogel was second in the 300 hurdles, sophomore Kiera Brennan was the runner-up in the 800 and third in the 400 and freshman Tatum Reid was one place behind Homan in the 1600 and the 3200.

Crawford also was the runner-up in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The four girls mentioned in the preceding paragraph made up the 4x400 unit and Andes joined with Skylar Summers, Natalie Barry and Kyler Gortsma on the 4x100 relay.

The Sioux County girls won the 4x400 relay with Skylar Edmond, Britney and Kailey Klein and Hannah Krein sharing the baton.

In addition, Edmond was one of the Early Bird’s four double winners in individual events. She initially won the long jump and also was first in the 400. Brittney Klein the 800 winner.

Others claiming two blue ribbons were sprinters Dani Harter of Bayard and Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix, along with Morrill’s Michael Morgan, who swept the boys’ shot put and discus.

Wes Jacobs was the 1600-meter winner for the Hay Springs boys.

The event winners and area teams’ placings follow:

Girls’ team standings—1, Crawford, 84; 2, Bayard, 61; 3, Morrill, 57; 4, Mitchell, 56; 5, Sioux County, 46; 6, Pine Bluffs, 45; 7, Leyton, 44; 8, Southeast, 34; 9-10, Hemingford and Bridgeport, 29; 11, Kimball, 15; 12-13. Garden County and Potter-Dix.

100—1, Dani Harter, Bay, 13.47; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.57; 4, Liz Mayer, Hem, 13.74.

200—1, Dani Harter, Bay,27.18; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 27.46; 6, Skylar Edmund, SC, 28.16.

400—1, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:04.86; 3, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 1:06.48.

800—1, Brittney Klein, SC, 2:37.67; 2, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:40.40; 5, Destiny Hanson, Hem, 2:49.95.

1600—1, Paityn Homan, Craw, 6:15.56; 2, Tatum Reid, Craw, 6:15.75; 5, Brittney Klein, SC, 6:35.02.

3200—1, Autumn Edwards, Morr, 13:06.77; 2, Paityn Homan, Craw, 13:13.30; 3, Tatum Reid, Craw, 13:14.75; 5, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:25.12.

100 hurdles—1, Trinity Penn, Morr, 18.20; 5, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 18.74.

300 hurdles—1, Zaili Benish, Ley, 49.36; 2, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 50.99; 6, Kailey Klein, SC, 53.83.

4x100 relay—1, Bayard, 53.22; 2, Crawford (Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Kyler Gortsma), 54.71.

4 x400 relay—1, Sioux County (Skylar Edmund, Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, Kailey Klein) 4:30.80; 2, Crawford, (Dalli Anders, Kiera Brennan, Tatum Reid, Kylah Vogel), 4:35.87; 3, Hemingford, 4:42.23.

4x800 relay—1, Mitchell, 12:23,64.

Shot put—1, Shelby Ekwall, SE, 37-5;

Discus—1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BP, 113-3.

Long jump—1, Skylar Edmund, SC, 15-4 ½.

Triple jump—1, Joslyn Hopkins, Bay, 30-5 ¼; 5, Natalie Barry, Craw, 29-2.

High jump—1, Alyssa Slade, PB, 5-2; 5, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-6.

Pole vault—1, Catherine Bryner, Hem, 8-6; 6, Brookelynn Warner, 6-6.

Boys’ team standings: 1, Mitchell, 95; 2, Leyton, 77; 3-4, Garden County and Pine Bluffs, 61; 5, Bridgeport, 52; 6, Potter-Dix, 44; 7, Southeast, 43; 8, Morrill, 33; 9, Hay Springs, 27; 10, Bayard, 16; 11, Crawford, 10; 12, Hemingford, 7; 13, Kimball, 2.

100—1, Luke Kasten, P-D, 11.78.

200—2, Luke Kasten, P-D, 23.96.

400—1, Carmelo Ayala, Mit, 53.77; 3, Ty Brady, Craw, 55.84; 5, Wes Jacobs, HS, 57.19.

800—1, Justin Ernest, Ley, 2:12.70; 4, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:16.13.

1600—1, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:15.31.

3200—1, Elijah Conley, BP, 11:43.43; 5, Dustin Brien, HS, 12:03.81; 6, Boady Hunter, Hem, 12:19.08.

110 hurdles—1, Carson Rabou, PB, 17.41; 4, Dylan Raymer, HS, 18.02; 6, Gage Mintken, HS, 18.85.

300 hurdles—1, Johnny Vargas, GC, 42.42.

4x100 relay—1, Leyton, 46.51.

4x400 relay—1, Mitchell, 3:45.74; 5, Hay Springs, 4:04.17.

4x800 relay—1, Leyton, 9:24.20; 3, Hay Springs, 9:58.09.

Shot put—1, Michael Morgan, Morr, 44-7 ¾; 3, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 43-5 ¾.

Discus—1, Michael Morgan, Morr, 124-6 ½.

Long jump—1, Reed Johnson, PB, 18-11.

Triple jump—1, Stuart Lerwick, PB, 29-8 ¼.

High jump—1, Thomas Muldoon, P-D, 5-10.

Pole vault—1, Bryce Hodsden, Mit, 12-6.

