Crawford girls score season high 67

The Crawford girls got their last tune up before sub-district with a 67-45 win over Hay Springs on Feb. 13.

The Lady Rams forced the Hawks into 38 turnovers, with the majority of those coming from their full court pressure. However, they did have a little trouble stopping Hay Springs in the half court and Crawford coach, Rick Barry, commented on this after the game: “We got up 30, and then went to man-to-man, and they scored 11 straight. They hit some nice shots, but we’ve got to have the same mentality in the half court that we have in the full court. Sometimes when you’re up 30 you let down, but we’ve got to see improvement, because we are going to have to play man at some point.”

While Crawford did have trouble defending in the half court, Hay Springs has capable shooters around in the perimeter in Sadie Hanks (soph.), Samantha Toof (fr.) Katelin Agler (sr.), and Mia Skinner (fr.). Also attesting to their shooting ability they went 15-18 from the foul line. The Hawks simply didn’t have enough ball handlers and strong passers to break Crawford’s full court pressure. Once the young Hay Springs’ squad solves full court pressure they could have some offensively potent teams in years to come.