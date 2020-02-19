Crawford girls score season high 67

The Crawford girls got their last tune up before sub-district with a 67-45 win over Hay Springs on Feb. 13.
The Lady Rams forced the Hawks into 38 turnovers, with the majority of those coming from their full court pressure. However, they did have a little trouble stopping Hay Springs in the half court and Crawford coach, Rick Barry, commented on this after the game: “We got up 30, and then went to man-to-man, and they scored 11 straight. They hit some nice shots, but we’ve got to have the same mentality in the half court that we have in the full court. Sometimes when you’re up 30 you let down, but we’ve got to see improvement, because we are going to have to play man at some point.”
While Crawford did have trouble defending in the half court, Hay Springs has capable shooters around in the perimeter in Sadie Hanks (soph.), Samantha Toof (fr.) Katelin Agler (sr.), and Mia Skinner (fr.). Also attesting to their shooting ability they went 15-18 from the foul line. The Hawks simply didn’t have enough ball handlers and strong passers to break Crawford’s full court pressure. Once the young Hay Springs’ squad solves full court pressure they could have some offensively potent teams in years to come.
In the last two games Crawford has got nice minutes from sophomore Skylar Summers who has stepped in for the injured Kylah Vogel, which Barry commented on: “You know we lost Kylah Vogel, which was our little spark plug, and Skylar has stepped into that roll. She works really hard on defense, and she gets a lot of rebounds. She’s not very tall, but she works hard under the glass, and kind of fills that void. Hopefully Kylah comes back next week and we can have both of those girls, because they really pump the energy up.”
Going into sub-district, Barry was asked about what has made this group special to coach: “I think slowly they are starting to change. At the beginning of the year we didn’t hustle, we didn’t get after it like I thought we could, we did more fouling than we were supposed to. And so it’s nice to see that they are giving a bit more energy, they’re not fouling as much, and they are keeping teams off the line. It’s a different mentality but you have got to be tough, and we’re not very tough yet. Once we get tough we’re going to be really good.”
Crawford will play Cody-Kilgore at sub-district on Feb. 18 in the Chicoine Center at 6:30pm.
Crawford: Dyer 19, Dodd 18, Barry 13, Rudloff 6, Summers 4, Clark 3, Ca. Lemmon 2, Ha. Lemmon 2. 24-65 (3-16) 16-18 67 points. Rebounds 32, assists 17, turnovers 19, steals 23, blocks 2, fouls 18.
Hay Springs: Agler 10, Hanks 10, Skinner 10, Hoos 4, Varvel 4, Anderson 3, Toof 3, Smith 1. 13-36 (4-11) 15-18 45 points. Rebounds 31, assists 6, turnovers 38, steals 10, fouls 14.
Crawford 19 21 21 6 -67
You have free articles remaining.
Hay Springs 13 4 18 10 -45
Varsity Boys
Crawford and Hay Springs both struggled to score for most of the night, shooting a combined 26% from the field. Crawford only had 24 points in 50 shot attempts through three quarters, before Ram sophomore Hayes Frahm hit two big shots from the corner in the fourth to get the game down to six and then four. From there Crawford started to drive the ball to the basket and get to the foul line. In the aftermath of one of those fouls, with a Hay Springs 41-40 lead and 16.8 sec on clock, Hawk freshman, Toby Scherbarth was assessed a technical foul. This gave the Rams four free throw attempts from London Gillam (missed most of two quarters due to foul trouble) and Will Ackerman. They sunk three of the four giving them a two point lead. From there they barely escaped after missing a point blank layup off a turnover, and splitting a pair of free throws.
It was definitely a game where you were not able to depict a winner based on player body language after the final buzzer. It was just a thirty two minute grind, and if Hay Springs had not lost their best player, Charles Twarling, to an ankle injury in the first half they more than likely would have escaped with a win.
Rick Barry talked about the Rams’ scoring woes on the eve of sub-district: “You watched us play Sioux County also and we just couldn’t score. When we can’t make a layup, and we can’t make a shot, and we can’t go to the basket—then we are lacking confidence. We’re scared and we have to change that mentality or else it’s going to be an early exit.”
Crawford will more than likely play the same Hay Springs squad on Feb. 25 in the Chicoine Center. The Rams, who are shooting just under 30% from the field on the year, will either have to get to the free throw line more, take more selective shots, or get hot in order to make it to district.
Crawford: Ackerman 18, Gillam 12, Frahm 12, Brady 2. 15-66 (3-31) 11-23 44 points. Rebounds 41, assists 6, turnovers 9, steals 12, blocks 2, fouls 12.
Hay Springs: Moore 10, Varvel 7, DeCoste 7, To. Scherbarth 7, Twarling 6, Brunsch 4. 17-56 (2-26) 5-9 41 points. Rebounds 52, assists 8, turnovers 21, steals 4, blocks 1, fouls 22.
Crawford 4 17 3 20 -44
Hay Springs 15 10 9 7 -41