 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crawford girls seek district title

  • 0

The Crawford High girls’ basketball team with its lofty 19-4 record will meet the Silver Lake Mustangs in what has been designated as the Class D2-6 District championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Paxton. At stake is a trip to the state tournament in Lincoln the following week.

Coached by Rick Barry, Crawford wrapped up its Subdistrict Tournament title last Thursday by topping Sioux County 58-35.

The Crawford have gone to state in 2014 and ’15. Both times the opponents won the opening game.

Silver Lake, located at Roseland in Adams County, has an 18-6 season record. The Mustangs have qualified for the state tourney four times. The last was 2010 when they were the D2 runners-up after finishing third the previous year.

Five girls see most of the action for Crawford. Senior Natalie Barry is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals while senior Jasmine Dyer is averaging 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. Juniors Carlie Lemmon and Kylah Vogel are contributing 10.3 and 8.7 points a game, respectively. Senior Skyler Summers contributes 4.1 points and 4.9 rebounds a game.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boeselager named state champion

Boeselager named state champion

Sophomore Kenli Boeselager made history on Saturday as she claimed the title in the first-ever NSAA girls state wrestling 145-pound championsh…

Lady Cards trio headed to State

Lady Cards trio headed to State

Three members of the Chadron girls wrestling team moved on to the A-1 State Championship after claiming runner-up spots at the district meet i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News