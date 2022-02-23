Crawford girls seek district title

The Crawford High girls’ basketball team with its lofty 19-4 record will meet the Silver Lake Mustangs in what has been designated as the Class D2-6 District championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Paxton. At stake is a trip to the state tournament in Lincoln the following week.

Coached by Rick Barry, Crawford wrapped up its Subdistrict Tournament title last Thursday by topping Sioux County 58-35.

The Crawford have gone to state in 2014 and ’15. Both times the opponents won the opening game.

Silver Lake, located at Roseland in Adams County, has an 18-6 season record. The Mustangs have qualified for the state tourney four times. The last was 2010 when they were the D2 runners-up after finishing third the previous year.

Five girls see most of the action for Crawford. Senior Natalie Barry is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals while senior Jasmine Dyer is averaging 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. Juniors Carlie Lemmon and Kylah Vogel are contributing 10.3 and 8.7 points a game, respectively. Senior Skyler Summers contributes 4.1 points and 4.9 rebounds a game.

