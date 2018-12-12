The Crawford girls earned their second win of the season, Saturday, defeating Garden County 45-27.
The Rams and Eagles played through a pair of low-scoring, evenly matched quarters to begin the game, but the Crawford girls were able to ramp up their offense during the latter half.
Tied at 14 after two, the Rams went on to outscore the Eagles 13-8 and 18-5 in third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Crawford senior Kelsey Tighe got a double-double, leading the team in scoring with 14 points while also adding a team-leading 12 rebounds.
Teammate and fellow senior Blake Dodd was behind Tighe in scoring by just one point at 13, hitting Crawford’s only two baskets from behind the arc. Sophomore Hannah Lemmon also scored in double digits sinking four of seven from the field and adding two of three from the line, for 10 points.
Garden County junior Kara Barnhart was the only scorer of note from the Eagles, with ten points. The Eagles made just eight of 49 shots from the field and nine of 29 at the line.
Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Ram girls travelled to Gordon to face the Mustangs who quickly put the game out of reach of Crawford with a 23-2 first quarter on their way to a 44-24 win. The Rams scored just eight points combined through the first three quarters, but doubled that in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 16-5.
Looking for their own second win of the season, the Crawford boys had trouble finding consistency against Garden County, Saturday, eventually falling to the Eagles 44-25.
After surrendering an 11-3 lead to Garden County after one, the Rams battled back to outscore the Eagles 12-11 in the second. The momentum wouldn’t hold, however, as the Eagles then blanked Crawford 9-0 in the third. Crawford would get back on their horse again in the fourth quarter, scoring 10, but it was too little, too late.
The Ram boys were led by senior Jordan Summers who hit three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws for 11 points. Teammate Will Ackerman was just behind with nine, including a pair of three pointers.
Crawford junior London Gillam led the team with 11 rebounds.
Summer’s also led the Crawford boys with 14 points during Gordon-Rushville’s 54-29 win over the Rams, Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Gordon. Summers hit four 3-pointers in the game. Gillam was once again the team’s leader with 10 rebounds.
This Tuesday, both Rams teams hosted the Minatare Indians. The Minatare boys entered the match undefeated while the girls were 1-2. Results of the game were not available at time of print.
Both teams then travel to Hyannis, Saturday, before Christmas break.