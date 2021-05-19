Crawford girls win district championship

After a seven-year absence, the Crawford girls won the Class D-9 District Track and Field Meet championship last Wednesday in Chappell.
Coach Rick Barry’s team tallied 103 points to win the title for the first time since 2013. The Crawford girls also were the district winners in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
South Platte, located at Big Springs, was this year’s runner-up with 81 points. Sioux County, which won its first girls’ district title in 2019, the last time the meet took place, was third this year with 72 points.
Perhaps more importantly, the Crawford girls qualified for state in six individual events and two relays, and will be sending eight athletes to Omaha for the state meet this weekend. Sioux County is qualified in four individual events plus one relay and has five girls going to Omaha.
After having just one state qualifier in 2019, Hay Springs has three this year.
The Crawford contingent will include four district champions. Junior Dalli Anders won the 100 meters at Chappell, seniors Jillian Brennan and Madison Swanson were the 800 and 1600 winners, respectively, and freshman Halee Wasserburger claimed the 3200,
Anders also was the runner-up in the 200 and Brennan was second in the 400.
Crawford won both of the sprint relays. Anders along with Skylar Summers, Natalie Barry and Morgan Jones sped to victory in the 4x100 race and Anders, Brennan, Jones and Kylah Vogel topped the field in the 4x400 derby.
Sioux County won the 4x800 relay to earn a state ticket. Those baton carriers were Britney Klein, Rebecca Reece, Karlee Juhnke and Kodie Rempp. Klein also qualified for state by finishing second in the 1600 and Juhnke made the grade as the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.
The Warriorettes’ other state qualifier is Skylar Edmund, who won the 200, an eyelash ahead of Anders, and placed third in the 400 dash, but garnered an additional qualifier slot because her time in the event was one of the six fastest after all top two finishers in the race at the nine district meets had been listed.
The Sioux County team was without junior Kailey Klein because a compartment syndrome problem with one of her legs ended her season early in the schedule and required surgery. She qualified for the state meet in the 800, 1600 and 3200 in 2019.
Hay Springs’ state meet entries include sophomore Mia Skinner, who won the 400 meters at Chappell just ahead of Brennan, and got an additional qualifier nod while placing third in the 200 dash.
Two Hay Springs’ boys also are going to state. Senior Chaz Twarling went 20-10 to win the long jump and freshman Gage Mintken was the runner-up in the high hurdles.
Leyton ran away with the boys’ district trophy with 161 points, well ahead of runner-up Garden County’s 95 points. Senior Zack Henke was among the Leyton leaders. He won the shot put by more than four feet and the discus by 27 feet.
Girls’ gold medalists were South Platte junior Taylyn Bauer in the hurdles and Minatare senior Raschelle Magdaleno in the long and triple jumps.
The team standings, state meet qualifiers, including *additional qualifiers, and other area placings, follow:
Girls’ Results
Team Standings--1, Crawford, 103; 2, South Platte, 81; 3, Sioux County, 72; 4, Arthur 56; 5, Hay Springs, 45; 6, Creek Valley, 42; 7, Leyton, 40; 8, Minatare. 29; 9, Garden County, 21; 10, Potter-Dix, 20; 11, Banner County, 7.
100--1, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.27; 2, Kamry Kramer, GC, 13.44; 3, Mia Skinner, HS, 13.54; 6, Bailey Scherbarth, HS, 14.01.
200--1, Skylar Edmund, SC, 27.21; 2, Dalli Anders, Craw, 27.24; 3, *Mia Skinner, HS, 27.43.
400--1, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:01.20; 2, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:01.85; 3, *Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:03.45.
800--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2:31.74; 2, Axi Benish, Ley, 2:33.91; 3, Gabby Twarling, HS, 2:39.03; 4, Kodie Rempp, SC, 2:42.00; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 2:42.27; 6, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:44.47.
1600--1, Madison Swanson, Craw, 6:20.12; 2, Britney Klein, SC, 6:21.44; 4, Rebecca Reece, SC, 6:42.43.
3200--1, Halee Wasserburger, Craw, 13:57.04; 2, Samantha Marin, CV, 14:04.66; 4, Rebecca Reece, SC, 14:16.46; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 14:24.91.
100 hurdles--1, Taylyn Bauer, SP, 17.40; 2, Jacqueline Sanchez, Min, 18.67; 3, Joce Varvel, HS, 19.24.
300 hurdles--1, Taylyn Bauer, SP, 51.11; 2, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 51.43; 3, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 53.32; 5, Joce Varvel, HS, 57.04.
4x100 relay--1, Crawford (Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Morgan Jones), 53.57; 3, Hay Springs, 56.85.
4x400 relay--1, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Morgan Jones, Jillian Brennan), 4:24.19; 2, Arthur, *4:29.27.
4x800 relay--1, Sioux County (Britney Klein, Rebecca Reece, Karlee Juhnke, Kodie Rempp), 10:52.45; 2, Crawford, 11:02.76.
Shot put--1, Faith Storer, Arth, 33-0; 2, Mariah Koenen, SP, 32-7 ½; 4, Hannah Wasserburger, Craw, 31-3.
Discus--1, Mariah Koenen, SP, 83-1; 2, Faith Storer, Arth, 82-5; 3, Joce Varvel, HS, 8202; 4, Hannah Rudloff, SC, 79-1.
Long jump--1, Raschelle Magdaleno, Min, 15-11 ¼; 2, Mary Worthing, Arth, 15-7 ¾; 3, *Kamry Kramer, 15-7 ¼; 4, Skylar Edmund, SC, 15-6 ½; 6, Natalie Barry, Craw, 14-5 ½.
Triple jump--1, Raschelle Magdaleno, Min, 32-4; 2, Autumn Dickmander, SP, 31-7; 4, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 30-5; 6, Natalie Barry, Craw, 29-6.
High jump--1, Jayden Shoemaker, P-D, 4-6; 2, KK Fletcher, CV, 4-4; 3, Morgan Jones, 4-2.
Pole vault--1, Sage Rummel, Ley, 7-0; 2, Aleah Blochowitz, SP, 7-0.
Boys Results
Team standings--1, Leyton, 161; 2, Garden County, 95; 3, Potter-Dix, 83; 4, Arthur, 67’ 5, Hay Springs, 38; 6, Creek Valley, 35; 7, South Platte, 30; 8, Hyannis 6; 9-10, Crawford and Minatare 4.
100--1, Matt Shepard, Ley, 11.78; 2, Luke Kasten, P-D, 11.79.
200--1, Mason Reimers, Ley, 23.50; 2, Alex Worthing, Arth, 23.71; 3, *Ben Johnson, P-D, 23.81.
400--1, Lance Vasa, Arth, 53.59; 2, Bryce Hanna, Arth, 53.76; 6, Chaz Twarling, HS, 57.13
800--1, Thomas Muldoon, P-D, 2:06.08; 2:06.08; 2, Justin Ernest, Ley, 2:06.41; 3, *Lucas Trujillo, CV, 2:08.03; 4, *Colt Holthus, GC, 2:08.70; 5, *Ethan Reichman, SP, 2:10.32.
1600--1, Gabe Tretter, Ley, 5:03.36; 2, Mike Christiansen, GC, 5:03.83; 4, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:13.79.
3200--1, Mike Christiansen, GC, 11:01.46; 2, Gunner Roberson, GC, 11:14.80.
110 hurdles--1, Scout Gamble, Ley, 16.95; 2, Kaleb Borges, Ley, 18.56; 3, Gage Mintken, HS, 18.80; 4, Jordyn Anderson, HS, 20.97.
300 hurdles--1, Dillon Christiansen, GC, 43.64; 2, Johnny Vargas, GC, 43.71; 6, Gage Mintken, HS, 50.13.
4x100 relay--1, Leyton, 45.68.
4x400 relay---1, Garden County, 3:40.09.
4x800 relay--1, Garden County, 8:48.13; 2, *Potter-Dix, 8:52.21.
Shot put--1, Zack Henke, Ley, 44-11 ¼; 2, Jonathan Borges, Leu, 40-10.
Discus--1, Zack Henke, Ley, 151-11; 2, Clint Dolezal, SP, 124-9; 4, Levi Van Beek, Craw, 114-7.
Long jump--1, Chaz Twarling, HS, 20-10; 2, Dom Russ, Ley, 20-7 ¼; 3, *Alex Worthing, Arth, 20- ¼.
Triple jump--1, Cole Coss, GC, 39-4; 2, Mason Reimers, Ley, 38-2.
High jump--1, Thomas Muldoon, P-D, 5-6; 2, Luke Kasten, P-D, 5-6; 3, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 5-4.
Pole vault--1, Jared Anton, P-D, 11-6; 2, Ryan Cheleen, SP, 11-0.