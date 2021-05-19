Crawford girls win district championship

Sioux County won the 4x800 relay to earn a state ticket. Those baton carriers were Britney Klein, Rebecca Reece, Karlee Juhnke and Kodie Rempp. Klein also qualified for state by finishing second in the 1600 and Juhnke made the grade as the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.

The Warriorettes’ other state qualifier is Skylar Edmund, who won the 200, an eyelash ahead of Anders, and placed third in the 400 dash, but garnered an additional qualifier slot because her time in the event was one of the six fastest after all top two finishers in the race at the nine district meets had been listed.

The Sioux County team was without junior Kailey Klein because a compartment syndrome problem with one of her legs ended her season early in the schedule and required surgery. She qualified for the state meet in the 800, 1600 and 3200 in 2019.

Hay Springs’ state meet entries include sophomore Mia Skinner, who won the 400 meters at Chappell just ahead of Brennan, and got an additional qualifier nod while placing third in the 200 dash.

Two Hay Springs’ boys also are going to state. Senior Chaz Twarling went 20-10 to win the long jump and freshman Gage Mintken was the runner-up in the high hurdles.