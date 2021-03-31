Crawford girls win Morrill championship

The Crawford girls opened the 2021 outdoor track and field season Saturday by winning the team title at the Morrill Invitational Meet, which drew 15 schools.
Coach Rick Barry’s team scored 68 points to edge Bayard by a single point for the win. Kimball was third with 63 points. Sioux County placed fifth with 44 points.
Crawford won despite being disqualified in the 4x100-meter relay when the final baton exchange took place outside the zone. Crawford would have finished third and added four points to its total if the exchange had been made properly.
Crawford’s leaders included senior Jillian Brennan, who won both the 400- (1:04.65) and 800-meter (2:41.88) runs and also ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay team.
Junior Dalli Anders was second in both the 100 (13.99) and 200 (28.54) races and Hannah Lemmon placed second in the shot put.
Hay Springs’ Mia Skinner nipped Anders for the blue ribbon in the 200 and was second to Brennan in the 400.
Sioux County didn’t have any event winners, but had several high placings in track events. Hemingford won the 4x400 relay.
Mitchell ran away with the boys’ championship, scoring 135 points while Leyton was the runner-up with 35. Hemingford led the area teams with 20 points.
The team standings, event winners and top eight placings by area entries follow:
Girls’ Team Scores--1, Crawford, 68; 2, Bayard, 67; 3, Kimball, 63; 4, Mitchell, 53; 5, Sioux 44; 6, Pine Bluffs, 38; 7, Bridgeport, 34; 8-9, Hay Springs and Morrill, 31; 10, Minatare 28; 11, Hemingford, 18; 12-13, Potter-Dix and Southeast Goshen, 15, 14, Leyton, 14; 15, Garden County 8
The event winners and area placings:
100--1, Dani Harter, Bay, 13.81; 2, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.99.
200--1, Mia Skinner, HS, 28.48; 2, Dalli Anders, Craw, 28.54; 4, Skylar Edmund, SC, 29.29; 8, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 31.68.
400--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:04.65; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:04.96; 2, Skyler Edmund, SC, 1:06.17; 7, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 1:12.27; 8, Kierra Brennan, Craw, 1:12.72.
800--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2:41.08; 3, Gabby Twarling, HS, 2:45.28; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 2:49.16; 6, Kodie Rempp, SC, 2:53.05; 8, Madison Swanson, Craw, 3:04.27.
1600--1, Paityn Homan, Morr, 6:13.23; 3, Britney Klein, SC, 6:22.37; 5, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 6:26.83; 6, Kodie Rempp, SC, 6:41.38; 7, Hailee Wasserburger, Craw, 6:41.56; 8, Kierra Brennan, Craw, 6:44.74.
3200--1, Paityn Homan, Morr, 13:06.12; 4, Hailee Wasserburger, Craw, 14:12.92; 5, Rebecca Reece, SC, 14:31.98.
100 high hurdles--1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kim, 18.21; 6, Joce Varvel, HS, 20.02; 7, Kamryn Ash, Hem., 20.10.
300 low hurdles--1, Marjie Schmitt, Mit, 54.47; 2, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 54.99; 4, Joce Varvel, HS, 57.37; 8, Cambrea Vogel, Craw, 59.00.
4x100 relay--1, Pine Bluffs, 55.21; 8, Hay Springs, 1:02.15.
4x400 relay--1, Hemingford (Destiny Hanson, Liz Mayer, Chloe Soester, Catherine Bryner, 4L41.75; 3, Crawford, 4:47.35; 4, Sioux County, 4:47.36; 5, Hay Springs, 4:48.18.
4x800 relay--1, Crawford (Madison Swanson, Jillian Brennan, Kierra Brennan, Cambrea Vogel), 11:25.18; 2, Sioux County, 11:47.35; 3, Hemingford, 11:56.79.
Shot put--1, Shelby Ekwall, SE, 33-1; 2, Hannah Lemmon, Craw, 31-11 ¼.
Discus--1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BP, 108-8; 7, Landrie Nelson, Hem, 79-2.
Long jump--1, Raschelle Magdaleno, Min, 15-5.
Triple jump--1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kim, 31-7; 8, Natalie Barry, Craw, 27-8 ¾.
High jump--1, Kylie Fiehtner, P-D, 5-0; 5, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-6; 7 tie, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 4-4.
Pole vault--1, Raven Johnson, Kim, 8-6.
Boys’ Team Scores--1, Mitchell, 135; 2, Leyton, 81; 3, Garden County, 73; 4-5, Morrill and Potter-Dix, 62; 6, Bridgeport, 22; 7, Hemingford, 20, 8, Bayard, 17; 9-11 tie, Guernsey-Sunrise, Kimball, Southeast, 14; 12, Pine Bluffs, 6, 13, Crawford, 4; 14, Hay Springs, 3.
The event winners and area placings:
100--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 11.69; 2, Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 11.84.
200--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 23.64; 8, Brian Turek, Hem, 25.60.
400--1, Dillon Christiansen, GC, 56.75; 4, Ethan Specht, Hem, 58.41; 7, Ty Brady, Craw, 59.50.
800--1, Justin Ernest, Ley, 2:16.12; 4, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:20.12.
1600--1, Michael Christiansen, GC, 5:19.19; 7, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:45.14; 8, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 5:48.93.
3200--1, Michael Christiansen, GC, 11:18.65; 6, Wes Jacobs, HS, 12:26.11; 7, Jarhett Anderson, HS, 12:36.76.
110 high hurdles--1, Bryce Seier, Morr, 17.42; 5, Gage Mintken, HS, 19:76.
300 intermediate hurdles--1, Dillon Christiansen, GC, 45.93.
4x100 relay--1, Mitchell, 45.83.
4x400 relay--1, Mitchell, 3:49.95.
4x800 relay--1, Garden County, 9:26.51.
Shot put--1, Seth Wilfred, Mit, 46-2.
Discus--1, Isaiah Guerue, Morr, 130-0; 4, Kenny Wyland, Hem, 112-0.
Long jump--1, Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 20-8; 7, Chaz Twarling, HS, 18-5.
Triple jump--1, Cole Coss, GC, 38-8.
High jump--1, Daemon Avilez, Bay, 5-10; 7, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 5-2.
Pole vault--1, Jackson Allen, Mit, 11-0; 3, Ethan Specht, Hem, 10-6.