Crawford girls win Morrill championship

The Crawford girls opened the 2021 outdoor track and field season Saturday by winning the team title at the Morrill Invitational Meet, which drew 15 schools.

Coach Rick Barry’s team scored 68 points to edge Bayard by a single point for the win. Kimball was third with 63 points. Sioux County placed fifth with 44 points.

Crawford won despite being disqualified in the 4x100-meter relay when the final baton exchange took place outside the zone. Crawford would have finished third and added four points to its total if the exchange had been made properly.

Crawford’s leaders included senior Jillian Brennan, who won both the 400- (1:04.65) and 800-meter (2:41.88) runs and also ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay team.

Junior Dalli Anders was second in both the 100 (13.99) and 200 (28.54) races and Hannah Lemmon placed second in the shot put.

Hay Springs’ Mia Skinner nipped Anders for the blue ribbon in the 200 and was second to Brennan in the 400.

Sioux County didn’t have any event winners, but had several high placings in track events. Hemingford won the 4x400 relay.