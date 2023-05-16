Seven athletes from Crawford and six from Hay Springs are qualified for the Class D portion of the Nebraska State High School Track and Field Meet in Omaha this weekend. The Class C and D teams will compete on Friday and Saturday at Burke Stadium after Classes A and B have battled on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Class D-9 District Meet took place on Wednesday, May 10 at Creek Valley High School at Chappell under favorable weather conditions.

South Platte High at Big Springs won the girls’ team title with 80 points, while Crawford was the runner-up with 67 points. Potter-Dix was third with 54 and Leyton fourth with 59. Hay Springs was eighth with 24 points, but two Lady Hawks qualified for the state meet by placing among the top two in their events.

Crawford repeated as the girls’ top team last year when it scored 110 points, but graduated several of its leading point-producers from that team and was unable to win a third straight title. Nonetheless, Coach Kelly McLendon’s team outscored 10 others to finish second in the standings.

Crawford girls who qualified for state include senior Kylah Vogel, who won the 400 dash and was second in the 300 hurdles, along with junior Kiera Brennan, who was the runner-up in the 800 and also anchored the Orange and Black’s first-place 4x800 relay team. The other relay runners are Kember Mittan, Kelsyn Vogel and Halee Wasserburger.

Brennan also qualified for state in the 800 last year, and finished fifth in the race in Omaha with a career-best 2:28.29, She also anchored the third place 4x400 relay team a year ago.

Two Hay Springs girls earned tickets to Omaha last week. Gabby Twarling, a junior, was the runner-up in the 400 meters at the district meet and senior Mia Skinner won the 800, just ahead of Brennan. Both Lady Hawks had their season-best times at Chappell.

Skinner also qualified for state in both the 200 and 400 in 2021, but no Hay Springs girls were state-meet qualifiers a year ago.

In the boys’ district action last week, Leyton edged Garden County 97 to 95 points to win the team title, Arthur was third with 88 and Hay Springs fourth with 77. Crawford was sixth with 40.

Crawford has two state qualifiers and Hay Springs four.

Rams’ senior Ty Brady was the runner-up in the 800 and won the 1600 at the district meet. He placed eighth in the latter race at last year’s state showdown with a career-best time of 4:51.29. Carter Rudloff, a Crawford junior, earned his trip to Omaha by placing second in the discus at Chappell with his season-best of 126-9.

All four of the Hay Springs boys who qualified posted their season-best marks at the district meet. They are senior Wes Jacobs in the 800, freshman Parker Wellnitz in the 3200, sophomore Dylan Raymer in both hurdle races and junior Gage Mintken in the long and triple jumps, both of which he won.

Jacobs finished third in the 800 at districts, but landed an additional qualifier slot because his time was one of the top six among the non-automatic qualifiers at the nine Class D district meets. Jacobs ran a career-best 4:48.72 while placing fourth in the D 1600 at last year’s state meet.

Mintken has been to state each of the previous two years as a hurdler, but gave that up this season and switched to the sprints and horizontal jumps. Raymer also qualified for state in high hurdles last year, but made the grade in both the highs and the intermediates this year.

Besides Mintken, there were three other double-winning among the boys. Senior Lance Vasa of Arthur swept the short sprints, senior Justin Ernest of Leyton won both the 400 and 800 and sophomore Zachary Anderson of Leyton slammed the weights.

Among the girls, Leyton sophomore Zaili Benish was a triple winner in the Class D-9 Meet, capturing the 100 dash as well as both hurdles. She also anchored the first place 4x100 relay. Arthur’s Jaeden Johns, a junior, earned two golds by winning the 200 dash and the long jump. She also was second in the 100.

Following are the team scores, state meet qualifiers (top two in each event), plus the additional state qualifiers, designated by a +, and the remaining placewinners from Crawford, Hay Springs and Sioux County:

Girls’ Team Scores—1, South Platte, 80; 2, Crawford, 67; 3, Potter-Dix, 64; 4, Leyton, 59; 5, Arthur, 56; 6, Garden County, 50; 7, Creek Valley, 47; 8, Hay Springs, 24; 9. Hyannis, 23; 10, Banner County, 20; 11, Sioux County, 10; 12, Minatare, 9.

100—1, Zaili Benish, Ley, 13.12; 2, Jaedin Johns, Arth, 13.19.

200—1, Jaedin Johns, Arth, 27.29; 2, Claire Watchorn, Ley, 28.09; 3, Gabby Twarling, HS, 28.78.

400—1, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 1:03.30; 2, Gabby Twarling, HS, 1:05.33.

800—1, Mia Skinner, HS, 2:35.33; 2, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:39.12; 4, Britney Klein, SC, 2:42.94; 5, Haley Horan, Craw, 2:50.70.

1600—1, Anna Speirs, CV, 6:13.90; 2, Makayla Enriquez, BC, 6:23.80; 5, Britney Klein, SC, 6:50.92; 6, Kember Mittan, Craw, 6:53.96.

3200—1, Samantha Marin, CV, 14:15.61; 2, Orbella Heaton, Hyan, 15:03.01; 4, Halee Wasserburger, Craw, 16:04.14.

100 hurdles—1, Zaili Benish, Ley, 16.73; 2, Naila Ford, GC, 17.82; 5, Keslyn Vogel, Craw, 18.35.

300 hurdles—1, Zaili Benish, Ley, 47.18; 2, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 49.78.

4x100 relay—1, Leyton, 53.26.

4x400 relay—1, South Platte, 4:23.96; 2, Crawford, 4:29.67.

4x800 relay—1, Crawford, (Kember Mittan, Kelsyn Vogel, Halee Wasserburger, Kiara Bennan). 12:19.35.

Shotput—1, Haily Koenen, SP, 37-5 ¼; 2, Zaerihya Doncheske, SP, 32-7; 5, Carly Lemmon, Craw,

29-6 ¼.

Discus—1, Claire Watchorn, Ley, 104-5; 2, Haily Koenen, SP, 103-7; 3, Carly Lemmon, Craw, 101-8.

Long jump—1, Jaedin Johns, Arth, 16-3; 2, Mary Worthing, Arth, 15-10.

High jump—1, Riley Jones, BC, 4-9; 2, Isabelle Reichman, SP, 4-9.

Triple jump—1, Aubrey Evans, GC, 32-9 ½; 2, Faith Ferguson, Hyan, 31-9.

Pole vault—1, Lily Tabor, P-D, 9-0; 2, Taulah Wilson, P-D, 8-6.

Boys’ Team Scores—1, Leyton, 97; 2, Garden County, 95; 3, Arthur, 88; 4, Hay Springs, 77; 5, Potter-Dix, 54; 6, Crawford, 40; 7, Hyannis, 38; 8, South Platte, 16.

100—1- Lance Vasa, Arth, 11.36; 2, Luke Kasten, P-D, 11.46; 4, Gage Mintken, HS, 11.55.

200—1, Lance Vasa, Arth, 23.10; 2, Luke Kasten, P-D, 23.33; 3, Gage Mintken, HS, 24.02.

400—1, Justin Ernest, Ley, 52.08; 2, Dan Pilakowski, Arth, 53.24; 3, Ty Brady, Craw, 54.27.

800—1. Justin Ernest, Ley, 2:03.78; 2, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:04.42; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, +2:05.27; 4, Cavin Lanman, SP, +2:07.52.

1600—1, Ty Brady, Craw, 4:59.74; 2, James Pease, P-D, 5:01.10; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:11.41.

3200—1, Zeke Christiansen, GC, 11:06.06; 2, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 11:40.71.

110 hurdles—1, Dylan Raymer, HS, 16.05; 2, Logan Levick, GC, 17.16.

300 hurdles—1, Johnny Vargas, GC, 41.60; 2, Dylan Raymer, HS, 42.80; 3, Dylan Tabor, P-D, +43.56.

4x100 relay—1, Arthur, 44.89; 6, Crawford, 52.34.

4x400 relay—1, Arthur, 3:37.60. 6, Crawford, 4:11.03.

4x800 relay—1, Garden County, 8:46.58.

Shot put—1, Zach Anderson, Ley, 43-5 ½; 2, Ty Coss, GC, 42-6 ½; 4, Carter Rudloff, Craw, 38-4 ½.

Discus—1, Zach Anderson, Ley, 133-06; 2 Carter Rudloff, Craw, 126-9.

Long jump—1, Gage Mintken, HS, 20-5 ½; 2, Justin Wenzel, Arth, 20-2; 3, Dakota Storer, Arth, +19-11 ½; 6, Abi Munoz-Salazar, Craw, 17-2 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Gage Mintken, HS, 40-8; 2, Johnny Vargas, GC, 40- ½.

High jump—1, Justin Wenzel, Arth, 5-8; 2-3, tie Alec Watchorn, Ley, and Wilsie Lobner, GC, 5-6.

Pole vault—1, Dawson Juelfs, Ley, 10-0; 2, Cordell Frerichs, SP, 9-6.