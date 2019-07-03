Crawford has geared up and is ready to host the 73rd annual Old West Trail Rodeo and a myriad of other activities that go with it this week.
The action began on Monday with the Junior Fun Day that attracted dozen of young cowboys and cowgirls and will be followed by Nebraska’s only PRCA Rodeo during the Fourth of July. The performances will begin at 8 o’clock both Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Brooke Bass, president of the rodeo’s board of directors, said from the reports he’s received the rodeo will be another good one.
“We’ll have two sections of saddle bronc riders both nights, at least 20 bull riders and so many barrel racers and team ropers that we’ll have slack for them after Wednesday night’s regular performance,” Bass said. “It’s going to be a full rodeo.”
Last year’s rodeo had 236 contestants from at least 14 states, but several of the big winners were from the region. Jeff Johnston of Thedford was the all-around cowboy for the second time in three years, Garrett Shadbolt of won the bareback riding, Rory Brown of Edgemont was a member of the winning team roping duo, Brady Thurston of Lance Creek won the steer wrestling, Jaime Merrill of Torrington was the barrel racing winner and Garrett Uptain, a student at Chadron State College this past year, was the only one of the 22 bull riders to stay aboard until the 8.0-second buzzer sounded.
The rodeo definitely has stability. This will be the 27th year that Les Ohlhauser of Denver is the announcer, J.W. Winklepleck of Strausberg, Colo., has been serving as the clown and barrelman, or “funnyman” for something like 12 years and Jane Ford of Greeley has been the rodeo secretary for at least 20 years.
Another anchor is Crawford’s own Moni Hourt, one of rodeo’s best and most daring photographers, who also the Old West Trail historian.
You have free articles remaining.
Summitt Pro Rodeo of Centennial, Wyo., will be providing the stock again. It gives the Crawford rodeo good treatment, particularly since native son J.D. Hamaker has become a partner in the firm and its general manager.
Several major events will be blended with the rodeo on July 4. They include the 5K White River Run and Walk starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson, the parade down Main Street at 10 a.m., and the fireworks display following the rodeo. The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show also will run through 5 p.m. Thursday at the Veterinary Building at Fort Robinson.
This year’s parade will give special honor to military service veterans and feature three 50-year members of Crawford’s American Legion Post 138--Pat Drinkwalter Floyd Serres and Gene von Forell.
Last year, Brooke Bass and his wife, Jody, who have been the president and secretary of the Old West Trail Rodeo board for almost 20 years, were inducted into the Dawes County Agriculture Hall of Fame for the leadership they’ve provided. While honored, the couple quickly noted they receive lots of help.
“It’s a team effort. The whole community pitches in and makes things happen,” Brooke said. “Some people make monetary contributions, others provide equipment to move bleachers and panels, donate hay for the livestock, sell parking spots, make sure the sound system is working, help sell tickets and a lot of other things. They’re all appreciated.”
Advance tickets for the rodeo can be purchased on Wednesday at a discount at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and GMC of Chadron, which also helps promote the rodeo as a Dodge Ram dealer.