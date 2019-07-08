Much to the relief of everyone involved, Crawford survived severe storm warnings and threatening skies both Wednesday and Thursday nights last week to stage another successful Old West Trail Rodeo, for the 73rd consecutive year.
“We were concerned about the weather forecasts and storm clouds both nights, but everything turned out great,” said Brooke Bass, president of the rodeo’s board of directors. “The storm split on Wednesday night (July 3). We have board members who live near Toadstool Park (to the north) and Belmont (to the south), and both got about two inches of rain while the rodeo was going on, but we got just a few drops here.
“Then on Thursday night (July 4), things held off until about 1 o’clock the next morning,” Bass noted. “When I came down to start cleaning up the arena the next morning (July 5), the feed pans had something like an inch and a half to two inches of rain in them. We were lucky both nights.”
Bass said the July 4 crowd was estimated to be between 2,500 to 3,000.
“We’ve had bigger crowds, but it was a good one. Both the hillside and the grandstand were about full,” Bass said. “Our gate receipts should have been good. We appreciate the people coming out.”
The competition also was strong. There were more than 180 contestants and those from 10 states earned prize money. The rodeo could have used some more bareback riders and steer wrestlers, but the other events had plenty of entries.
That was particularly true of saddle bronc riding, which had two sections each night and a total of 30 cowboys. They found that Summit Pro Rodeo’s stock tested their skills, but was evenly matched so nearly all of them drew a bronc that would allow them to rack up the points if they rode well.
J.W. Meiers, a Mills, Wyo., native and a member of the University of Wyoming rodeo team, was the winner with 82 points, worth $1,086 at the pay window. The runner-up was Wyatt Kammerer of Phillip, S.D., with 81 points and third went Ian McGivney of Kaycee, Wyo., with 80.
The bull riding also was hotly contested. Unlike last year, when just one of the 22 entries stayed aboard for eight seconds, five of this year’s 24 bull riders posted scores. The winner was Dakota Eagleburger of Fair Grove, Mo., who tallied 84 points on a big brown critter named Near Miss.
Several times it appeared Eagleburger would be thrown as Near Miss alternately twisted and turned, but somehow the rider always returned to the top of the bull until the time had expired. Just an instant later, Eagleburger went flying off the back end and nearly rammed into one of the bullfighters who was standing nearby, ready to help if needed. The win was worth $1,147.
The barrel race also was full of drama. It drew 40 cowgirls from eight states. Eight of them earned paychecks and there was just .57 of a second difference between their times. The winner was Ginger LaDuke of Gillette, Wyo., in 17.59 seconds.
Second place went to Deb Thompson of Gordon in 17.72 seconds. Thompson said she entered the barrel race at the Crawford rodeo for the first time in 1974 when she was 16 years old.
The latter numbers are reversed now, she noted with a chuckle. She also said that while she has placed several times in the barrels at Crawford through the years, she has never won the event. But she sounded happy that she is still so competitive.
In late June, Thompson and her sorrel gelding, Spanky, also placed in the barrels at the Ponca Rodeo in the northeast corner of Nebraska.
Two Nebraska cowboys earned at least a share of first place in timed events. Weston Winkers of Nelson tied with Gage Greer of Gillette for top honors in steer wrestling in 4.6 seconds and Tanner Stec of Bassett was the tie down winner in 9.3 seconds.
Another Nebraskan, Riley Wakefield of O’Neill, also caught and tied his calf in under 10 seconds--9.8--to finish second in that event.
Craig Wisehart of Kersey, Colo., won the bareback riding with an 81-point score. A year ago, he shared second place with 83 points.
There was a tie for first in team roping as South Dakota cowboys Marty McPherson of Piedmont and Myles Kenzy of Iona along with Brian Dunning, McClave, Colo., and Toby Mentzer, Ensign, Kan., finished their runs in 5.9 seconds. Each of the four earned $951 for his quick work.
Kenzy was the all-around cowboy because he also entered the tie down roping even though he didn’t catch that calf.
Those earning prize money and their scores or times follow:
Bareback riding--1, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 81 points, $881; 2, Tucker Zingg, Kaycee, Wyo., 78, $663; 3, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 76, $442; 4, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 72, $221.
Steer wrestling--1-2 tie, Weston Winkers, Nelson, Neb., and Gage Greer, Gillette, Wyo., 4.6 seconds, $543 each; 3, Carson Good, Long Valley, S.D., 7.6, $310; 4, Kade Greer, Gillette, Wyo., 8.1, $165.
Saddle bronc riding--1, J.W. Meiers, Mills, Wyo., 82 points, $1,086; 2, Wyatt Kammerer, Philip, S.D., 81, $823; 3, Ian McGivney, Kaycee, Wyo., 80, $592; 4, Trent Burd, Fort Scott, Kan., 79, $395; 5, Chet Smith, Rapid City, S.D., 78, $230; 6, Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D., 77, $165.
Tie down roping--1, Tanner Stec, Bassett, Neb., 9.3 seconds, $752; 2, Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Neb., 9.8, 564; 3, Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., 10.1, $376; 4, Maverick Harper, Alva, Okla., 10.3, $188.
Team roping--1-2 tie, Marty McPherson, Piedmont, S.D., and Myles Kenzy, Iona, S.D., and Brian Dunning, McClave, Colo., and Toby Mentzer, Ensign, Kan., 5.9 seconds, $951 each; 3, Brit Ellerman, Fort Lupton, Colo., and Marcus Bannister, Brighton, Colo., 6.1, $543; 4, Corey Whinnery, Powder Horn, Colo., and Robert Murphy, Congress, Ariz,, 6,7, $272.
Barrel racing--1, Ginger LaDuke, Gillette, Wyo., 17.59 seconds, $680; 2, Deb Thompson, Gordon, Neb., 17.72, $591; 3-4 tie, Heidi Tillard, Douglas, Wyo., and Kaylynn Cate, Johnstown, Colo., 17.83; $458 each; 5, Amy Jo Reisdorfer, Cheyenne, Wyo., 17.94, $325; 6, Hali Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D., 17.95, $237; 7, Carrie Sutton, Ashby, Neb., 18.14, $148; 8, Kelly Adamson, Douglas, Wyo., 18.16, $59.
Bull riding--1, Dakota Eagleburger, Fair Grove, Mo., 84 points, $1,147; 2, Caleb McCashlin, Jones, Okla., 82, $860; 3, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kan., 79.5, $573; 4-5 tie, Fulton Rutland, Stilwell, Okla., and Cole Fischer, Jefferson City, Mo., 78, $143 each.