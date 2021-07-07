Crawford rodeo has big crowds, lots of action

Rodeo was back in Crawford big time during the Fourth of July weekend, and some of the biggest crowds in almost anyone’s memory were in attendance to watch the action.
After last year’s rodeo was among the many that were cancelled on account of the coronavirus, both the contestants and area rodeo fans were eager to make up for lost time.
“We definitely had some of our biggest crowds both nights,” said Brooke Bass, the president of the Old West Trail Rodeo committee Monday. “We don’t have all the figures yet, but we sure had lots of people. We also had lots of good competition. Things went really well as far as I know.”
Contestants from 11 states and a Canadian province were among the money winners.
The all-around cowboy honors went to Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., a former Chadron State College contestant. He won the saddle bronc riding with 86 points and also placed third in bull riding with 74 points while winning a total of $1,606.
Two more contestants also placed in two events. Jade Taton of Kersey, Colo., was third in bareback riding and sixth in saddle bronc riding, while Luke Potter of Maple, City., Kan., was fourth in tie down roping and joined with Zane Thompson of Cheyenne to place second in team roping.
Nebraskans led the way in what announcer Les Ohlhauser, who has done the honors at the microphone for almost 30 years at the Crawford rodeo, called “the big man’s event.”
That would be steer wrestling. Kris Rasmussen of Riverdale was the winner in 4.8 seconds while Dru Melvin of Hebron was second in 5.5 and Lane Day of Bartlett was fourth in 6.5.
Two Nebraska cowgirls placed in the barrel race. Jill Eppert of Ashby was fourth and Trula Churchill of Valentine was fifth. Another Nebraskan who did well was Brett McAbee of Ansley, He scored 78 points, good for second place in bull riding.
The barrel racing winner was Jenna Humble of Mud Butte, S.D., in 17.40 seconds while the Hayden Harris of Hulbert, Okla., tallied 83 points aboard a critter named Shot Glass to win the bull riding and earn $1,134.
The other event winners included Tucker Zingg of Crow Agency, Mont., who scored 78.5 points to win the bareback riding by a half point; tie down roper L.D. Meier of Limon, Colo., who caught and tied his calf in 10.0 second flat; and team ropers Braden Puirrung of Hartford, S.D., and Coley Nicholls of Kinnear, Wyo., whose time of 4.9 seconds is excellent.
There’s a shortage of bareback riders at numerous rodeos these days. When Summit Rodeo’s J.D. Hamaker, saw that entries in the event were low, he found a solution. His firm already had horses going to his hometown’s rodeo and somebody might as well ride them.
So, ranch bronc riding that allows the contestants to use their own saddle, hang on to the horn if they wish and doesn’t require them to spur, was lined up for Saturday night’s performance. Seven cowboys signed up. Three of them rode for the required eight seconds while the remaining four landed in the arena a little early, after dismounting in various ways, but each of them bounced up quickly and received an appreciative round of applause from the crowd.
The results follow:
Ranch Bronc Riding--1, Cody Miller, Emmett, Idaho, 74 points; 2, Zane Bishop, Longmont, Colo., 68; 3, Cobe Hinton, Ogallala, 65. (only qualified rides).
Bareback Riding--1, Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, Mont., 78.5 points; $846; 2, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 78, $634.50; 3, Jade Taton, Kersey, Colo., 77, $423; 4, Chase Vossler, Cheyenne, 76.5, $211.50.
Saddle Bronc Riding--1, Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo., 86 points, $1,039.17; 2, Ean Price, Leedy, Okla., 84, $787.25; 3, Garrett Long, Cheyenne, 80.5, $566.82; 4-5, Blaine Mathews, Pinedale, Wyo., Cooper Thatcher, Goodwill, Okla., and Q Taylor, Nanton, Alberta, 80, $299.15 each; 6, Jade Taton, Kersey, Colo., 79, $52.48.
Tie Down Roping--1, L.D. Meier, Limon, Colo., 10.0 seconds, $864.80; 2-3, Rance Marshall Johnson, Philip, S.D., and Darnell Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 10.4, $540.50 each; 4, Luke Potter, Maple City, Kan., 10.8, $216.20.
Steer Wrestling--1, Kris Rasmussen, Riverdale, Neb., 4.8 seconds, $752; 2, Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb., 5.5, $564; 3, Blare Romsa, Laramie, Wyo., 6.0, $376; 4, Lane Day, Bartlett, Neb., 6.5, $188.
Team Roping--1, Braden Puirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, Wyo., 4.9 seconds, $659.62 each; 2, Zane Thompson, Cheyenne, and Luke Potter, Maple City, Kan., 6.0, $494.70; 3, Steve Sherwood, Snowflake, Ariz., and Owen Perkins, Sturgis, S.D., 6.1, $329.80; 4, Zane Murphy, Cheyenne, and Dusty Taylor, Craig, Colo., 6.9. $164.60.
Barrel Racing--1, Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, S.D., 17.40 seconds, $549.44; 2, Amy Jo Riesdorfer, Cheyenne, 17.59, $477.52; 3, Nicole Waggoner-Ludwick, Pueblo West, Colo., 17.69, $405.89; 4, Jill Eppert, Ashby, Neb., 17.85, $334.26; 5, Trula Churchill, Valentine, 17.87; $262.63; 6, Nicole Bice, Killdeer, N.D., 17.88, $199.10; 7, Kortni McConnell, Hereford, Texas, 17.96, $47.75.
Bull Riding--1, Hayden Harris, Hulbert, Okla., 83 points, $1,134; 2, Brett McAbee, Ansley, Neb., 78, $850.50; 3, Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo., 74, $567; 4, Luksay Morris, Union Center, Okla., 72, $283.50.