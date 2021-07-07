Crawford rodeo has big crowds, lots of action

That would be steer wrestling. Kris Rasmussen of Riverdale was the winner in 4.8 seconds while Dru Melvin of Hebron was second in 5.5 and Lane Day of Bartlett was fourth in 6.5.

Two Nebraska cowgirls placed in the barrel race. Jill Eppert of Ashby was fourth and Trula Churchill of Valentine was fifth. Another Nebraskan who did well was Brett McAbee of Ansley, He scored 78 points, good for second place in bull riding.

The barrel racing winner was Jenna Humble of Mud Butte, S.D., in 17.40 seconds while the Hayden Harris of Hulbert, Okla., tallied 83 points aboard a critter named Shot Glass to win the bull riding and earn $1,134.

The other event winners included Tucker Zingg of Crow Agency, Mont., who scored 78.5 points to win the bareback riding by a half point; tie down roper L.D. Meier of Limon, Colo., who caught and tied his calf in 10.0 second flat; and team ropers Braden Puirrung of Hartford, S.D., and Coley Nicholls of Kinnear, Wyo., whose time of 4.9 seconds is excellent.

There’s a shortage of bareback riders at numerous rodeos these days. When Summit Rodeo’s J.D. Hamaker, saw that entries in the event were low, he found a solution. His firm already had horses going to his hometown’s rodeo and somebody might as well ride them.