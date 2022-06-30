Crawford Rodeo in spotlight again July 3-4

As always, much of the spotlight during the 4th of July weekend in Northwest Nebraska will focus on Crawford. That’s because tradition says that throughout most of its 135-year history Crawford has hosted a rodeo, and for sure there’s been one dating back to 1947 when it was moved to July 4 and has been a regional staple ever since.

It’s been known as the Old West Trail Rodeo since 1981.

This year’s rodeo will take place Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4, starting at 8 p.m. both dates. It’s the only PRCA-sanctioned rodeo in Nebraska during the Independence Day holiday and is recognized as the third oldest rodeo in the state.

Rodeo Board Chairman Brook Bass said entries are still be accepted for the rodeo, but he’s been told that so many saddle bronc riders have entered that two sections will be necessary and slack for barrel racers will be necessary on Sunday night because there are too many contestants for the regular performances.

As usual, the Junior Rodeo will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1 with barrel racing, pole bending, goat tail tying, goat tying and breakaway roping among the events. Scores of kids also annually participate in the calf scramble during both rodeo performances.

The parade through Crawford’s business district will begin Monday at 10 a.m. and the annual fireworks display will begin following the bull riding on Monday night.

Other activities connected with the rodeo include the Western and Wildlife Art Show at the old Veterinary Clinic at Fort Robinson Saturday, Sunday and Monday and the White River 5K Run/Walk beginning at the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Advance tickets for the rodeo are available in Chadron at the Chamber of Commerce Office and GMC of Chadron, which also is a Dodge Ram trucks dealer, and the Crawford Clipper, D&S Market and Heritage Seed in Crawford and Fort Robinson Lodge.

Advance tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youths. The prices are higher at the gate. Children five and under are admitted free of charge.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0