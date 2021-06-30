Crawford rodeo to open with new event

Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo will open with something unusual, but likely really entertaining, on Saturday night, July 3.

Ranch rodeo bronc riding will buck out of the chutes at 8 o’clock. Up to 10 contestants who have yet to earn their PRCA spurs (or cards) are being invited to participate. The rodeo’s stock contractor, Summit Rodeo, will furnish the broncs and is taking the entries.

The contestants will use a regular saddle, don’t have to spur and can hang on to the saddle with their free hand if they choose to do so. They still have to stay aboard eight seconds to have a qualified ride.

After that, a full slate of pro rodeo events will take place. There’ll also be slack in the timed events after the rodeo Saturday night.

This will be the 75th anniversary rodeo, although what would have been the 74th rodeo last year was one of many that were cancelled because of the coronavirus and all the stipulations that were involved.

The rodeo will open at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Other events include the Junior Rodeo on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. in the rodeo arena, the 5K run/walk starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson and the parade through Crawford’s business district beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.