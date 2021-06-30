Crawford rodeo to open with new event

Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo will open with something unusual, but likely really entertaining, on Saturday night, July 3.
Ranch rodeo bronc riding will buck out of the chutes at 8 o’clock. Up to 10 contestants who have yet to earn their PRCA spurs (or cards) are being invited to participate. The rodeo’s stock contractor, Summit Rodeo, will furnish the broncs and is taking the entries.
The contestants will use a regular saddle, don’t have to spur and can hang on to the saddle with their free hand if they choose to do so. They still have to stay aboard eight seconds to have a qualified ride.
After that, a full slate of pro rodeo events will take place. There’ll also be slack in the timed events after the rodeo Saturday night.
This will be the 75th anniversary rodeo, although what would have been the 74th rodeo last year was one of many that were cancelled because of the coronavirus and all the stipulations that were involved.
The rodeo will open at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Other events include the Junior Rodeo on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. in the rodeo arena, the 5K run/walk starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson and the parade through Crawford’s business district beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The parade could have a special attraction. Jaelin Howell, who attends Florida State University and recently received the Hermann Trophy as the outstanding female college soccer player in the nation, and her family are planning to be in Crawford during the weekend.
Her grandmother, Donna Norgard, said “there’s a chance” Jaelin will ride on Rising family’s float during the parade. Donna, whose maiden name was Rising, said all the family members have been voting on-line for Jaelin, who is one of four candidates for the ESPN Award that annually goes to the nation’s best college athlete in women’s sports.
The other candidate are Paige Bueckers, Connecticut, basketball; Madison Lilly, Kentucky, volleyball, Odicci Alexander, James Madison softball.
The winner will be announced July 10.
The Fourth of July weekend festivities in Crawford will finish with the spectacular Mr. Fireworks display following Sunday night’s rodeo.
Rodeo tickets are on sale at the Crawford Clipper, Heritage Seed, D&S Markets in Crawford and Harrison, Fort Robinson, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce Office and Chadron Motors. They’ll also be available to the gate both nights.