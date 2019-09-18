The Crawford Rams rushed for 254 yards and passed for another 188 during their 56-12 win over the Minatare Indians, Friday in Minatare.
The Rams scored 30 points in the first half alone and added 26 more in the second half while holding Minatare to just two scores in the game.
Rams’ quarterback Will Ackerman completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 97 yards on seven carries, the most of any Crawford rusher.
Senior Rope Anders rushed just five times, but gained 88 yards in the game. Senior Dennis Vogl took the ball six times for 69 yards and three TDs.
Vogle was Ackerman’s preferred target in the game, catching four passes for 73 yards and another three touchdowns. Teammates and fellow seniors London Gillam and Anders each caught two passes, Gillam for 58 yards and one TD and Anders 28 yards and two TDs. Sophomores Levi Van Beek and Talen Huggett each had a single catch. Beek took his 27 yards while Huggett gained six.
Anders led the defense with 21 tackles including 13 that were solo. Ackerman was next-best with 11, Vogle had nine and Gillam had six and the team’s only interception. Vogl and Van Beek each recovered one fumble.
Crawford’s next game comes against rival team Sioux County in Harrison, Friday, Sept. 27. The Rams do not play this week. Both teams are currently unbeaten.