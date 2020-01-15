CSC alum among hall of fame inductees

Eleven players and three coaches are part of the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Among them are Corey Anderson, who played at Sandhills High School. Anderson was named to the 1986 all-state team as a linebacker and also rushed for 1,157 yards; the previous season he helped the Panthers reach the Class D-1 state final for the only time in program history. At Chadron State College he became a four-year starter, was named all-American and is now a member of the CSC hall of fame.
According to the Chadron State Athletic Hall of Fame book Con Marshall put together in 2008, “An 8-man player at Sandhills High School at Dunning, Anderson was an All-American linebacker for the Eagles. He was among Brad Smith’s first recruits, and served notice that he would be a terrific college player when he made tackles “sideline-to-sideline” and earned the Most Valuable Defensive Player Award at the West Nebraska All-Star Game in Scottsbluff in 1987. That was his first 11-man game.
“Anderson played just three years at CSC because he missed his junior year in 1989 with a pulled hamstring. Still, he finished his career as the Eagles’ all-time leading tackler with 398 and is still second on the list. He claimed 17 turnovers—nine fumbles and eight interceptions, the most ever for a linebacker—during his Chadron State career. He was a first-team NAIA Division II All-American as a senior in 1990 and earned Nebraska all-state college honors from the Omaha World-Herald three times.”
Marshall further added, “He deserves the honor. In my estimation he would still be among the top five linebackers CSC has ever had . . . The town of Chadron played a role in him becoming an Eagle. When he was a senior at Sandhills High, he was the member of a youth group that was on its way to ski at Terry Peak. They were stranded in Chadron and stayed overnight at the home of an aunt. She tipped off Brad Smith, the new CSC coach that Corey was in town and Brad made arrangements to meet him. He was leaning toward going to UNO to play football, but Brad persuaded him to join the Eagles.”
This will be the fourth class inducted into the eight-man football hall of fame, bringing to 63 the total number of inductees. Induction ceremonies for the new class will be held at halftime of the 43rd annual Sertoma Eight-Man all-star game to be played at Hastings College on Saturday, June 20. Kickoff for the game will be at 6 p.m.
Other players being inducted include:
Larry Frost, Malcolm. An all-state running back in 1964 his 121 career touchdowns were a national eight-man record. He was later the only eight-man player to be named MVP of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was a three-year letterman for the Huskers, playing a key role for the 1969 Sun Bowl team.
Scott Shanle, St. Edward. Twice named to the all-state team after rushing for 2,082 yards and 44 TDs as a senior and 1,984 yards and 33 TDs as a junior. Shanle was named the eight-man all-star game MVP following his senior season and went on to become a starter for both the Huskers and the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, having more than 100 tackles during the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl championship season.
Andrew Shanle, St. Edward. All-state as a quarterback his junior season and as a defensive back his senior season, Andrew was part of the 2002 eight-man all-star game roster and later started at safety for the Huskers, winning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2007.
Wade Edis, Mullen. Rushed for 5,169 yards during a career than spanned from 1987 to 1990, helping the Broncos to win the Class D-1 state title his senior season. An all-stater his senior season, Edis also played in the 1991 eight-man all-star game.
Josh Cobb, Wallace. Rushed for 1,685 yards and 25 TDs as a senior and 1,438 yards as a junior, making the all-state team as a senior. Cobb was a member of the Huskers national championship teams of 1994, 1995 and 1997.
Chris Darnell, Falls City Sacred Heart. All-state both his junior and senior seasons, as a punter and then quarterback, Darnell was a key player on four consecutive unbeaten Sacred Heart state championship teams from 1989 to 1992. He was named offensive MVP of the 1993 eight-man all-star game.
Paul Kucera, Lawrence. An all-state defensive lineman his senior season, Kucera was a defensive leader for Lawrence’s 1982 state title team and state runners-up in both 1980 and 1981. He also played in the 1983 eight-man all-star game.
Carl Ostrand, Ansley. Twice named Class D-1 all-state quarterback, Ostrand led the Warriors to the 1986 state title and to runner-up finishes in 1984 and 1987 before being named offensive MVP in the 1988 eight-man all-star game. Ostrand also enjoyed a successful eight-man coaching career at Nebraska Christian and coached in the eight-man all-star game.
Gene Busboom, Adams. An all-state tight end for the 1977 Adams team, which won Class D-1, he also played on the 1975 eight-man championship team, the first in state playoff history, before being named to the 1978 eight-man all-star game roster.
Lance Lundberg, Wausa. A dominating nose guard he was named all-state in both 1987 and 1988 before becoming a starting offensive lineman for the Huskers, being named all-Big 12 in his senior season and later being drafted by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
Coaches being inducted are:
Kevin Mahlberg, Elwood. In a career that spanned from 1982 to 2014 Mahlberg won 210 games and led his program to the playoffs in 19 different seasons. He was also twice a member of the eight-man all-star game coaching staff (1988, 1993).
Jim Cole, Hayes Center. Won 211 career games, led the Cardinals to the playoffs 19 times, including the 2009 Class D-2 state final, and was a member of the eight-man all-star game coaching staff on two occasions (1994, 1999).
Andy Vrbka, Shelby/Diller/Clarks/High Plains Community. After a career as an eight-man high school football player he coaches his eight-man teams to 117 wins and was also twice named to the eight-man all-star game coaching staff (1996, 2003). He is also honored for his longtime contributions as a NEMFCA officer and as the organization’s Sertoma liaison.