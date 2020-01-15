CSC alum among hall of fame inductees

Marshall further added, “He deserves the honor. In my estimation he would still be among the top five linebackers CSC has ever had . . . The town of Chadron played a role in him becoming an Eagle. When he was a senior at Sandhills High, he was the member of a youth group that was on its way to ski at Terry Peak. They were stranded in Chadron and stayed overnight at the home of an aunt. She tipped off Brad Smith, the new CSC coach that Corey was in town and Brad made arrangements to meet him. He was leaning toward going to UNO to play football, but Brad persuaded him to join the Eagles.”

This will be the fourth class inducted into the eight-man football hall of fame, bringing to 63 the total number of inductees. Induction ceremonies for the new class will be held at halftime of the 43rd annual Sertoma Eight-Man all-star game to be played at Hastings College on Saturday, June 20. Kickoff for the game will be at 6 p.m.

Other players being inducted include:

Larry Frost, Malcolm. An all-state running back in 1964 his 121 career touchdowns were a national eight-man record. He was later the only eight-man player to be named MVP of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was a three-year letterman for the Huskers, playing a key role for the 1969 Sun Bowl team.