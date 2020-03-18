CSC athletics put on hold for remainder of spring

For just the third time since it opened nearly 110 years ago, Chadron State College athletes have been suspended. It took the World Wars to erase the schedules previously. This time, something new--concerns related to the mysterious Coronavirus that has the whole world on edge--are halting the action.

The decisions made by authorities nationwide and locally in unison, came abruptly for several of the Eagles’ finest athletes who were on the brink of competing at national events.

Three wrestlers and two track and field athletes were on the scene and something like 12 to 20 hours away from entering NCAA Division II elite competition when their events were cancelled.

The Chadron State softball team also was preparing to head to Denver to play Metro State in a pair of double-headers on Saturday and Sunday when they heard the games were not going to happen.

Even the dinner honoring Chadron State’s two winningest wrestlers, Brett Hunter and Josh Majerus, who were to be inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame, was ditched on Thursday just two hours before the meal was to be served in Sioux Falls.

That’s where the national tournament also was set for the weekend.