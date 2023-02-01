CSC basketball teams at home Thursday night

After playing Colorado Christian in a double-header in the Chicoine Center Tuesday night after this week’s Record went to the press, the Chadron State basketball teams will be at home again Thursday night meet the Western Colorado Mountaineers. The women’s game at 5:30 will tip off the action.

The RMAC rivals also played in Gunnison on Dec. 9. Western won the women’s game 56-54, but the CSC men prevailed 81-70, largely on the strength of a 43-33 halftime lead.

The only basket by freshman Kylie Krise—a 3-pointer with 73 seconds remaining—provided the Mountaineers with the winning points in the women’s game.

The Western women began the week with a 5-14 season record, and like the CSC women, are 4-10 in the RMAC. They have two principle scorers. Super senior Emmery Wagstaff is averaging 15.7 points and 6-foot-2 sophomore Rachel Cockman is averaging 12.7. Wagstaff has made 43 of the team’s 103 3-pointers.

The Lady Mountaineers had lost seven straight conference games before nipping Colorado Mesa 61-60 in Grand Junction on Saturday night.

The Western men are 3-13 for the season and have won just one RMAC game—81-79 over South Dakota Mines. They have dropped their last six games.

Western’s offensive leader is 6-8 sophomore Robel Desta at 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. However, 6-6 Avery Rembao scored nearly half of his team’s points against the Eagles in December, when he poured in 33 that included gong five of six from 3-point range.

Another starter for the Mountaineers is 6-1 junior Kade Juelfs, who is averaging 8.8 points. He is the grandson of Bill and Carol Juelfs of Bridgeport and the son of Joe and Kasie Juelfs of Kingman, Ariz.

Bill was on the CSC football team in the 1960s and Joe was a four-year starter at defensive end, was first-team all-conference as a senior in 1996 and is in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kade’s brother, Kael, also was a defensive lineman the Eagles before graduating with honors last May.