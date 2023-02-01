 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSC basketball teams at home Thursday night

  • 0
c

After playing Colorado Christian in a double-header in the Chicoine Center Tuesday night after this week’s Record went to the press, the Chadron State basketball teams will be at home again Thursday night meet the Western Colorado Mountaineers. The women’s game at 5:30 will tip off the action.

The RMAC rivals also played in Gunnison on Dec. 9. Western won the women’s game 56-54, but the CSC men prevailed 81-70, largely on the strength of a 43-33 halftime lead.

The only basket by freshman Kylie Krise—a 3-pointer with 73 seconds remaining—provided the Mountaineers with the winning points in the women’s game.

The Western women began the week with a 5-14 season record, and like the CSC women, are 4-10 in the RMAC. They have two principle scorers. Super senior Emmery Wagstaff is averaging 15.7 points and 6-foot-2 sophomore Rachel Cockman is averaging 12.7. Wagstaff has made 43 of the team’s 103 3-pointers.

People are also reading…

The Lady Mountaineers had lost seven straight conference games before nipping Colorado Mesa 61-60 in Grand Junction on Saturday night.

The Western men are 3-13 for the season and have won just one RMAC game—81-79 over South Dakota Mines. They have dropped their last six games.

Western’s offensive leader is 6-8 sophomore Robel Desta at 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. However, 6-6 Avery Rembao scored nearly half of his team’s points against the Eagles in December, when he poured in 33 that included gong five of six from 3-point range.

Another starter for the Mountaineers is 6-1 junior Kade Juelfs, who is averaging 8.8 points. He is the grandson of Bill and Carol Juelfs of Bridgeport and the son of Joe and Kasie Juelfs of Kingman, Ariz.

Bill was on the CSC football team in the 1960s and Joe was a four-year starter at defensive end, was first-team all-conference as a senior in 1996 and is in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kade’s brother, Kael, also was a defensive lineman the Eagles before graduating with honors last May.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sidney teams to visit Friday night

Sidney teams to visit Friday night

The Sidney Red Raiders basketball teams, both of which are riding high this winter, will visit the Chadron Cardinals for a twin-bill Friday ni…

Girls team headed to districts

Girls team headed to districts

The Chadron High girls wrestling team will compete at their district meet, beginning this Friday at Bridgeport. Both the girls and boys teams …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News