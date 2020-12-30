CSC basketball teams due to host twin-bills Jan. 3-4

The Chadron State College basketball teams are due to ring in the New Year by hosting a pair of double-headers on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 3 and 4 in the Chicoine Center.

The Colorado Mines Orediggers will be the visitors in the first twin-bill, which will start at 4 o’clock with the women’s game. The men will follow at 6. The Regis Rangers will be the Eagles’ guests on Monday night with the women’s contest is due to tip off at 5:30 and the men are to take the floor at 7:30.

These opponents were due to help the Eagles open the season on Nov. 22 and 23, but COVID-19 issues caused the games to be rescheduled. Hopefully, this time they will happen. No fans will be allowed at any of the four games, CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said. Perhaps when the Eagles are back home again on Jan. 15 and 16 against Western Colorado and Fort Lewis, fans can attend.

Both Chadron State teams have played just twice so far this winter

The Lady Eagles are 0-2 after being thumped 78-28 at home on Dec. 12 by Colorado Mesa and being much more competitive six days later at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs before falling 73-68.