CSC basketball teams headed west

After having a pretty successful homestand while opening their RMAC schedules last weekend, both Chadron Sate basketball teams will be on the road to the western extent of the conference for a pair of double-headers this weekend.

The Eagles will visit the Westminster Griffins in Salt Lake City on Friday night and the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in Grand Junction on Saturday night.

The Lady Eagles had one of their best weekends in several years, toppling Fort Lewis 71-49 and rallying past Western 60-51. It was the program’s first back-to-back wins since 2017-18 and undoubtedly alerted some future opponents that the CSC women cannot be taken lightly.

Coach Janet Raymer’s team had struggled during several of its non-conference games, but the blend of returnees and transfers seems to be progress as the Eagles strive to become an RMAC contender.

The CSC men split their games last weekend, losing significantly to tall and talented Fort Lewis 87-63 on Friday night, but overcoming a 49-41 halftime deficit by outscoring Colorado Western 49-35 in the second half to win 90-84 Saturday night.

Coach Shane Paben said he was proud of his team’s come-from-behind surge.

“With all of our injuries we’re so shorthanded that we celebrate any wins we can get,” the coach noted. “I anticipate that we’ll be in more dogfights for a while, but maybe it will make us a better team in the long run. Freshmen like Beau Bragg and Taj Toney, along with Gage Delimont, are getting the opportunity to play and have been providing some valuable minutes.”

Paben added that Porter Anderson, the Eagles’ starting center in the early games, is expected to make the trip this weekend. He’s been out of commission since suffering a broken nose and a concussion during the game at the University of Sioux Falls on Nov. 19.

The Westminster women are 3-3 for the season after defeating Metro State 62-48 and Colorado Christian 66-59 during their RMAC openers in Denver last weekend. Ashley Greenwood, a 5-7 senior, leads the Griffins in scoring with an 18.3 point average.

The Mesa women were 6-0 after downing Colorado Christian 57-46 on Friday night, but lost to Metro State 56-50 Saturday night. Two Lady Mavs, grad students Mariah Martin and Daniella Turner, are averaging 15.4 points. Turner, who is 5-10, also is averaging 7.9 rebounds.

The Westminster men are 4-4. They bested Metro State 81-66 and Colorado Christian 66-63 last weekend. Yusuf Mohamed, a 6-10 senior, leads the Griffins with 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds a game.

The always-tough Mesa men slipped past the Christian Cougars 68-63 but lost to Metro 73-50 during their Denver visit last weekend. They are 7-4 for the season. Three Mavs are scoring in double digits, led by 6-4 redshirt freshman Threatt Blaise at 13.4 points a game.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0