CSC breakaway roper places fourth at national rodeo

Williams said she practiced “pretty hard” the past few weeks after she and teammates Quincy Segelke of Rozet, Wyo., and Phannette Gray of Ridgeview, S.D., qualified as a team for the national finals by finishing second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s team standings for the year.

Most of the practicing was at the arena owned by Kay Merrill about two miles west of Chadron. She practiced three or four times a week there, catching calves Merrill owns and others belonging to Calvin and Charlee Ebmeier of Whitney for their kids to practice roping.

Williams confided that during the competition at the finals, she had a game plan: Don’t break the barrier and catch the calf. She was successful on both counts.

While the three contestants who finished ahead of her had faster times in nearly every go-round, all three of those who placed directly behind her broke the barrier at least once. And, the 46 who didn’t make the finals, as well as five of the finalists, failed to catch at least one calf.