CSC breakaway roper places fourth at national rodeo

Recent Chadron State College graduate Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., finished fourth in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper on Saturday night.
Williams caught her calf in the finals in 5.3 seconds, which was good for sixth in the go-round, but the important thing was she made the catch. She was one of just seven breakaway ropers among the 58 contestants to lasso all four of her calves. Her total time on the four runs was 17.9 seconds.
Her go-around times were 3.4, 2.8, 6.4 and 5.3 seconds.
Williams is the fifth Chadron State cowgirl to place among the top four at the CNFR in breakaway roping. The previous four were Jean Fuchs of Thedford, first in 1978; the late Kathy Kennedy of Channing, Texas, first in 1979; Kerry Becker of Hyannis, fourth in 1986; and Jennifer Nelson of Hartford, S.D., third in 2005.
This year’s national finals breakaway winner is Zoie Bedke of Idaho State University, who completed her four runs in 10.3 seconds. The runner-up is Courtney Peters of Black Hills State in 11.3, followed by Catherine Clayton of Cochise County College in Arizona in 13.7 seconds and Williams in fourth place.
Fifth went to Grace Felton of Lassen College in California in 20.0 seconds. The others who caught four calves are Hannah Phillips of Sam Houston State in Texas in 21.0 seconds and Jayce Blake of Trinity Valley Community College in Texas in 30.1 seconds.
Williams said she practiced “pretty hard” the past few weeks after she and teammates Quincy Segelke of Rozet, Wyo., and Phannette Gray of Ridgeview, S.D., qualified as a team for the national finals by finishing second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s team standings for the year.
Most of the practicing was at the arena owned by Kay Merrill about two miles west of Chadron. She practiced three or four times a week there, catching calves Merrill owns and others belonging to Calvin and Charlee Ebmeier of Whitney for their kids to practice roping.
Williams confided that during the competition at the finals, she had a game plan: Don’t break the barrier and catch the calf. She was successful on both counts.
While the three contestants who finished ahead of her had faster times in nearly every go-round, all three of those who placed directly behind her broke the barrier at least once. And, the 46 who didn’t make the finals, as well as five of the finalists, failed to catch at least one calf.
The daughter of Brian and Barb Williams who ranch in Harding County, where many outstanding rodeo contestants have been born and raised, Brianna said the value of not breaking the barrier was reinforced during the region’s final rodeo this spring. She roped her calf in 2.3 seconds, fast enough to win the opening go-round, but she broke the barrier and, with the “10-second speeding ticket” added on, her time officially became 12.3 seconds and she did not make the finals.
Williams rode a borrowed horse at most of the 10 regional rodeos this past year and at the CNFR. That is Ratchet, a bay mare belonging to Jayde Adkins Trump, a former Chadron State rodeo contestant from Broken Bow, who still lives in the Chadron area.
She borrowed Ratchet after her own horse, Snapper, a sorrel mare, was sidelined by a hoof problem.
“I really appreciate Jayde letting me use Ratchet,” Williams said. “She’s a great horse and we get along well.”
Ratchet is for sale but at a price most 2021 college grads probably can’t afford. So Williams did the next best thing. She bought a young gelding named Rooster from her friend Jayde and is training him to be her roping horse.
Although Williams now has a bachelor’s degree, said is contemplating working on a master’s degree at CSC beginning this fall and rodeoing at least one more year.
She grew up roping, recalling she was only 9 or 10 when she started catching calves by the hind legs and dragging them to the area where they were branded. She’s also been rodeoing for a long time, but said she was usually more successful as a barrel racer and goat tier than as a breakaway roper in high school.
One of her previous highlights was winning the all-around cowgirl title in the Slope Circuit competition in northwest South Dakota and southwest North Dakota in 2018.