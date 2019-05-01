After further weather delays, Chadron State College was finally able to break ground on a new track and field complex just south of the Chicoine Center Monday morning.
“We’re finally going to have something that, as we talked about during our ceremony, the whole town is going to be proud of,” CSC alumnus and major contributor Steve “Nelly” Nelson said following the ceremony. “The college residents, the whole state of Nebraska’s college combine and everyone who comes in here is going to be really proud of this facility.”
The weather wasn’t quite done changing plans for the event, as cold winds necessitated the speaking portion of the ceremony be moved indoors at the Chicoine Center, just north of the groundbreaking site.
Speakers included CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith, CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, Nebraska State College System Chancellor Dr. Paul Turman, Marjean Terrell, Board Chair of the Chadron State Foundation, Lukas Klueber of the CSC Student Senate and CSC Track and Field Head Coach Riley Northrup.
Following the speaking portion, those gathered moved outside for the ceremonial groundbreaking, which was preceded by members of the CSC Track and Field team running a lap where the track will be once completed this fall.
Speaking after the groundbreaking, Coach Northrup said the facility will be “huge” for recruiting.
“I won’t have to answer the question ‘where’s the track at’ anymore,” Northrup said.
He also said the facility will open a lot of opportunities to the track and field team with regard to training, and will also offer CSC the ability to host a home meet, something it hasn’t had the ability to do for many years.
“I don’t know if we’ll be able to make it work this summer to where we can get a meet lined up for next year,” Northrup said. “But I’m obviously going to try really hard to make that happen.”
“We look forward to hosting meets at the collegiate level and the facility will allow us to hold meets at the high school level as well,” Dr. Rhine said. “So we’re anxious to do that. We see a lot of benefits in terms of exposure to the public, potential college-going students and their families, and hope that they’ll come here and enjoy their experience and maybe come back some day.”
Northrup said he would like to organize a tri-state championship meet possibly involving Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota high schools.
“I think it would be unique and I think it would be exciting,” Northrup said.
Nelson said like many projects that take several years to get approval, finding funding was one hurdle to overcome for those wishing to install the first outdoor track facility at CSC in many years.
“We were able to secure some funding from the state that formed a corpus that we could build around and pull in other sources of revenue to help fund it,” Dr. Rhine said. “Altogether between the stadium project and the track project, that entire athletic improvement project will be around $10 million.”
In his speech inside the Chicoine Center as the groundbreaking ceremony got underway, CSC AD Smith noted that the college has waited a long time for the opportunity to realize the creation of a new outdoor track. Smith said he was excited for the staff and athletes to have a new track next fall. He also credited Rhine as a driving force behind the success of the project.
Speaking next, Dr. Rhine recognized several individuals who were involved in securing funding and support for the track including Ben Watson, CEO of the Chadron State Foundation, CSC Student Senate leadership and former CSC Track and Field athletes who were contributors to the project.
Dr. Rhine said CSC received funding for the complex in part through a bond issue supported by the Nebraska Unicameral and donations from numerous alumni and supporters. Dr. Rhine also recognized the CSC Student Senate for volunteering $200,000 to the track from their activity fee account.
In his speech to those gathered, Dr. Turman spoke about how commitments to investing in facilities can impact Chadron State, commenting that the range complex built at CSC a number of years ago led to a 28% increase in the number of students who went into that program.
During his speech Dr. Turman also mentioned he thought that Thursday, good news would come from the legislature regarding potential upgrades to the Math and Science facility at CSC.
According to CSC Sports Information the track has a timetable of roughly six months and was estimated to cost $1.8 million.
The 400-meter track will feature pole vault runways inside of the north straightaway with the bar at the middle, a high jump area inside the western curve, a long jump and triple jump area inside the southern straightaway and a steeplechase pit at the inside of the eastern curve. The complex will also feature a 20-foot by 10-foot press box, according to CSC Sports Information.