CSC coach likes ‘must win’ problem

Paben was naturally pleased with the hard-earned victory over South Dakota Mines.

“It’s always fun to win,” he said. “We had a good effort and that’s what it took. We know we’ll need to win these last two games to make the playoffs, but that’s a good problem.”

Teddy Parham sparked the win by scoring a career-high 32 points on 13 of 19 shooting from the field that included four 3-pointers and five steals. The Eagles also continued to get steady play from fellow guard Marcus Jefferson, who scored 16 points and had five assists and five rebounds.

The coach said his team will work on getting the ball inbounds after turning it over three times while trying to do that so they could run out the clock in the final minute against the Hardrockers. Thankfully, the Eagles had a five-point edge at that point and Mines cashed in on only one of the opportunities.

The CSC women haven’t played as well so far in February, losing all three contests by 20 or more points, as they played in late January, but they should have everyone available for the trip to Denver.