CSC cowboy wins steer wrestling

Just one Chadron State College contestant placed at the rodeo hosted by Gillette College this past weekend, but he did extra well.

Tiegan Marchant, a sophomore from Newcastle, Wyo., won the steer wrestling. He tied for second and third in the first go-round in 5.9 seconds and was first in the finals on Sunday in 6 seconds flat.

Marchant also earned points in steer wrestling at the Chadron State and Sheridan College rodeos last fall, and now has 235 points, putting him in fifth place in the Central Rocky Mountain College Region standings.

The Gillette rodeo was the first of five in the region this spring. The others are March 25-27—at Eastern Wyoming, April 1-3—at Colorado State University, April 8-10—at Casper College and April 22-24—at the University of Wyoming.

The College National Finals Rodeo will be in Casper on June 12-18.

