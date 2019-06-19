For a brief time Saturday night, Chadron State College senior Kalane Anders led the nation in steer wrestling, but as event went on at the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, he’d eventually fall to eighth place.
In the short round, Anders caught and wrestled his steer in 4.1 seconds on Saturday, the second fastest time of the round, but times of 8.1 and 6 seconds in the first and third go-rounds added considerable time to his average of 22.5 following the final performance.
Anders says he had contemplated switching out horses prior to the short-go.
"He wasn't feeling quite right, wasn't running," Anders said. But a trip to the vet for some acupuncture and what Anders called Ibuprofen for horses, seemed to improve his condition.
"He was sore, but I just kind of had a gut feeling and I stuck with my own horse and rode him in the short-round," Anders said. "He rode really well in that round."
The short-round was Anders's final performance as a cowboy at CSC.
"It was a tough ending, but I ended it out strong," he said.
It may be have been his final college performance, but it certainly wasn't his last rodeo. Anders leaves Tuesday to attend pro rodeos in Utah, New Mexico and Oregon. He said he has a goal "to make the (National Finals Rodeo) quite a few times."
He also said he'd like to someday come back to CSC to coach rodeo.
Friday, CSC’s Quincey Segelke, from Brush, Colorado, needed a time of just 2.7 seconds to advance to Saturday’s breakaway roping finals, but a disastrous miss on her final attempt left her on the outside looking in.
“I had some trouble with my rope in the last round, but there’s no one thing to blame it on,” Segelke said following the round. “I just didn’t capitalize like I should have.”
Segelke had moved up the standings to third place before Friday with times of 2.1 and 2.6 seconds in the first and second go-rounds, respectively.
After her final round she said it isn’t much fun to watch a short round and not be in it, something she says she experienced a lot this season, but she couldn’t complain about her performance at the rodeo.
“That girl’s a competitor,” Luper said. “She wins the first round, places in the second - just a little bobble (in the third round) and at this level you can’t have any bobbles. But you’ll see that girl back here.”
Segelke will have plenty of motivation to make a return.
“Last year provided a lot of fire for this year, and this just adds to it,” she said.
Making his first appearance at the ultimate college rodeo, CSC bull rider Miles Englebert, of Burdock, South Dakota, scored 72.5 on his first bull of the rodeo, but failed to ride his next two bulls and missed the finals.
Englebert sat in 10th place entering the third round on Friday, but his bull, Game Changer, proved too much to handle even as he looked to be having a strong performance early.
“He just missed a gear and got bucked down,” Luper said. “You couldn’t try any harder than he did.”
Panola Junior College’s Daylon Swearingen won the event, averaging 237 points and riding three of his four bulls. Just four cowboys recorded a score during the finals on Saturday.
CSC bareback rider Kyle Bloomquist scored 61.5 and 63 points in his first two rounds of the rodeo and failed to record a score in his third go. He ended the rodeo in 26th place.
Sheridan College’s Chance Ames, a former teammate of Bloomquist’s, won the event averaging 319 points.
The Panola Junior College’s Men’s team took first place at the rodeo with 825 points. Central Rocky Mountain Region’s Sheridan College was fourth with 570 points.
McNeese State University took the women’s title with 462.5 points.