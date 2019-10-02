Rough stock contestants and steer wrestlers led the way for Chadron State College at the Central Wyoming College rodeo in Riverton over the weekend.
Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., continued his winning ways while riding barebacks. He took top honors by winning both go-rounds with scores of 76 and 77 points. He also tied for first at the CSC rodeo and won the event at the Sheridan College rodeo. That gives him 485 points through the three rodeos and a 165-point lead in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings.
Bull rider Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., also had a good weekend. After being crowned Chadron State’s homecoming king, he remained in Chadron to ride in the parade down Main Street on Saturday morning. He then drove himself to Riverton and won the first go-round of the bull riding that night with a 77-point ride.
Englebert didn’t get a score in the championship go-round Sunday morning, but finished second in the rodeo’s final standings and is now third on the regional list.
Also in rough stock action, Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., finished fourth in saddle bronc riding with 71 and 73 points.
Three CSC entries were among the 10 steer wrestling finalists. Cole Retchless of Bridgeport led the Eagles by placing second with 4.2- and 4.0-second runs, Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., was fifth in 4.8 and 4.2 seconds and Cade Pokorny of Thedford was eighth in 4.7 and 5.2 seconds
The only Chadron State cowgirl to place in the finals was Quincy Segelke of Douglas, Wyo. She was fifth in goat tying in 8.5- and 8.4 seconds.
Three more CSC women made the breakaway roping finals. Melisa Cominello of Burlington, Colo., and Brook Jamison of Hyannis tied for third and fourth in the first go-round in 2.8 seconds and Rieley Maier of Bowdle, S.D., shared 10th place with a 3.2-second run. However, each missed in the championship go-round.
Each of the Chadron State finalists at Riverton is a senior except Pokorny, who is a junior.
Lamar College in southern Colorado will host this weekend’s rodeo in the region.