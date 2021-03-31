CSC cowgirl wins all-around title again

Chadron State College senior Quincy Segelke was the all-around cowgirl for the second weekend in a row during Central Rocky Mountain Region action at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington over the weekend. She captured the title by placing second in breakaway roping and third in goat tying.

The previous weekend at the Gillette College rodeo, Segelke was second in both breakaway roping and goat tying and also was fifth in barrel racing to win that all-around title. Through seven rodeos on the 2020-21 schedule, the northeastern Colorado native has collected 886.5 all-around points, more than double the total for any of the region’s other cowgirls.

Contestants must place in at least two events at a rodeo to earn all-around points.

At Torrington, Segelke placed fourth in both breakaway go-rounds in 2.7 and 3.1 seconds, but was second overall. She tied for first and second in the first go-round of goat tying in 7.2 seconds and shared third and fourth in the second go-round in 7.7 seconds to finish third in that event.

Several other Chadron State entries also fared well at the EWC rodeo.