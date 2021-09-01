CSC cross country expecting improvement

Coach Luke Karamitros says the Eagles will keep trying and he believes this could be the year when they become more competitive, or at least turn the corner and are proud of how they represented the college while running against the three RMAC mainstays—Adams State, Western Colorado and, more recently, Colorado Mines.

Karamitros had something neat happen when he was running for Southwest Baptist University at Bolivar, Mo. His team qualified for nationals twice, finished 14th his sophomore year and was 13th his senior year in 2015. Bolivar’s elevation is 1,056 feet; Chadron’s is 3,379.

Now in his third year at Chadron State, Karamitros has certainly added quantity to the men’s team. There are 18 on this year’s roster, most of them freshmen and sophomores in eligibility after the NCAA decided no athletes would burn a year of eligibility by competing during the COVID pandemic in 2020.

This year’s women’s roster has eight names, all but one of them classified as freshmen.

With the aid of Chadron State President Randy Rhine, this year’s team had a unique experience the third week of August, just as practice was opening. Rhine enticed his friend, Gary Taylor, a distance coach and motivator from Arkansas, to visit Chadron State and meet the Eagles.