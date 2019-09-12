The Chadron State College Cross Country Meet will be Saturday morning on the southeast portion of the campus. It will involve runners from middle school through college.
The competition will begin at 9 a.m. with the college men’s race. The college women’s race will begin at 9:45, followed by the high school boys’ and girls’ meets, in that order. The middle school competition will close out the schedule with the boys and girls running together.
The college men will run 8 kilometers, the college women and the high school boys and girls will all run 5 kilometers while the middle school race will be 1.8 miles.
CSC Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup said entries for each of the competitions are still being accepted. The college competition generally has only a handful of teams, but as of Monday, a dozen schools from Nebraska and South Dakota had submitted entries for the high school and middle school races.
Last year’s high school races drew 105 boys and 80 girls.
Hill City, S.D., was the girls’ high school team champion for the third straight time last year when four of its entries placed among the top six. Sidney won the boys’ team title by placing four in the top eight to deny Gering its sixth consecutive championship.
Because the new Chadron State track and field facility that is under construction has taken some of the area that was included in the college’s cross country course, more of new course is located to the east, Northrup said.