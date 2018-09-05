The Chadron State College women finished second and the men were fourth at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Cross Country Meet on Saturday morning at Robbinsdale Park in Rapid City. The meet was the first of the season for all five schools that were represented.
Black Hills State ran away with both team titles.
The Black Hills women swept the top five places for a perfect score of 15. Chadron State was next with 62 points, followed by Montana State-Billings with 81 and the host Lady Hardrockers with 91.
The Yellow Jackets had five of the first six finishers in the men’s race for just 18 points. South Dakota Mines was second with 60, Montana State-Billings third with 71 and the Eagles fourth with 87. Dawson Community College had 147 points.
Both of the highest placers for Chadron State were men from Arizona. Sophomore Sheldon Curley was seventh and freshman Michael Jaso 10th over the 8-kilometer course. None of the other Eagles was among the top 20.
Junior Alyse Henry of Rock Springs, Wyo., paced the Chadron State women, placing 11th over the 5-kilometer layout. Junior Savannah Silbaugh of Upton, Wyo., was close behind at 13th while three sophomores—Catherine Orban of Newcastle, Wyo., Madi Watson of Mitchell and Emma Willadsen of Eaton, Colo.,—along with freshman Sydney Settles of Lincoln, were 16th through 19th.
Black Hills State’s first place finishers were Josh Davis in 27:01.18, some 18 seconds ahead of the runner-up, and Nicole Allerdings in 19:37.48 led the way in the women’s race by some 42 seconds.
Chadron State will host its annual home meet on Saturday, Sept. 8. It will be followed by the Chadron High School Meet that usually attracts runners from at least a dozen schools in Nebraska and South Dakota.
The Hardrocker Classic results follow:
Women’s Results
Team scoring—1, Black Hills State, 30; 2, Chadron State, 62; 3, Montana State-Billings, 81; 4, South Dakota Mines, 92.
1, Nicole Allerdings, BHSU, 19:38; 2, Savannah Davis, BHSU, 20:19; 3, Xiomara Robinson, BHSU, 20:31; 4, Calley Roth, BHSU, 20:37; 5, Tori Moore, BHSU, 20:37; 6, Jules Ward, BHSU; 20:46; 7, Adeline Straatmeyer, SDM unattached, 20:51; 8, Nikki Aiken, MSU-B, 20:54; 9, Nicole Davis, BHSU, 21:09; 10, Ruby Lindequist, BHSU, 21:10.
11, Alyse Henry, CSC, 21:12; 12, Ruth Chepsat, MSU-B, 21:15; 13, Savannah Silbaugh, CSC, 21:36; 14, Kayla Gagen, SDM, 21:45; 15, Kelsey Van Den Hemel, BHSU, 21:50; 16, Catherine Orban, CSC, 21:54; 17, Madi Watson, 22:01; 18, Emma Willardsen, CSC, 22:13; 19, Sydney Settles, CSC, 22:16; 20, Erica Dykstra, BHSU, 22:43.
Men’s Results
Team scoring—1, Black Hills State, 18; 2, South Dakota Mines, 60; 3, Montana State-Billings, 71; 4, Chadron State, 87; 5, Dawson Community College, 147.
1, Josh Davis, BHSU, 27:01.18; 2, Keith Osowski, BHSU, 27:18.99; 3, Ryan Moen, SDM, 27:30.18; 4, Jonah Theisen, BHSU, 27:37.87; 5, Jake Iverson, BHSU, 27:44.08; 6, Austin Williamson, BHSU, 27:44.08; 7, Sheldon Curley, CSC, 27:45.30; 8, Ivan Colmenero, MSU-B, 27:45.93; 9, Ron Venema, MSU-B, 27:59.81; 10, Michael Jaso, CSC, 28:15.46.
11, Chase Wood, SDM, 28:22.65; 12, Matt Parker, BHSU, 28:33.65; 13, Ase Ackerman, MSU-B, 28:40.37; 14, Phil Duncan, CSC unattached. 28:51.90; 15, Nick Sipe, SDM, 28:52.12; 16, Anders Watt, SDM, 28:52.68; 17, Jordan Theisen, BHSU, 28:55.37; 18, Joel Haas, SDM, 28:58.34; 19, Ben Colvin, SDM, 29:05.24; 20, Clay Johnson, BHSU, 29:12.87.
Others from CSC—Brandt Smith, 29:51.24; Jesse Jaramillo, 30:18.68; Trevor Link, 31:15.46; Zen Petrosius, 31:35.11; Tristian Old Horse, 32:00.58.