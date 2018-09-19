The Chadron State women’s team placed second and the men were fourth in the Gold Division of the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Cross Country Meet hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln on Saturday.
Coach Scott Foley said the Eagles showed improvement from their previous two races and liked the course in Lincoln.
The Chadron State women were led by junior Alyse Henry, who was third among the 69 runners over the 6 kilometers in 23 minutes and 50 seconds. Four teammates finished in the top 17 and another was 21st.
Savannah Silbaugh was eighth in 24:57.8, Catherine Orban 11th in 25:13.5; Emma Willadsen 12th in 25:21.5; and Madi Watson 17th in 25:48.1. Freshman Sydney Settles, a native of Lincoln, wasn’t far behind, placing 21st in 25:57.9.
Led by the two top finishers, Hanna Hegemann and Ellie Beiermann, Wesleyan won the women’s division with 23 points. CSC was next with 51, followed by Northwest Missouri with 58, Wayne State with 125 and Upper Iowa with 143. Eight women’s teams competed.
Sophomore Sheldon Curley paced the young Chadron State men’s team again. He was ninth in 27:12.6.
Two freshmen, Jesse Jaramillo and Michael Jaso, were next for the Eagles, finishing 18TH and 20th, respectively, in 28:02.9 and 28:30.0.
Cloud County Community College of Kansas had three of the top four runners to win the men’s title with 25 points. Wesleyan was second with 47, Northwest Missouri next with 67, CSC had 113 points, followed by Wayne State with 120 and Buena Vista with 166.
The Eagles will train hard the next two weeks and compete again on Saturday, Oct. 6, when they enter the Roadrunner Invitational hosted by Metro State at Washington Park in Denver.