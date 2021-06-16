CSC entries struggle Monday at finals rodeo

After getting off to a fairly strong start as the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper opened on Sunday, things did not go well for two of the Chadron State College contestants during slack on Monday.
One setback occurred in bareback riding, when veteran Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., was bucked off for just the second time in the last two years that he’s competed at college rodeos. During that stretch he had made it to the eight-second whistle 38 of 39 times.
CSC Coach Dustin Luper, who in his heyday placed fourth in bareback riding at the CNFR, said Moon got in trouble about halfway through his ride on Monday, seemed to recover, but was “back doored,” in the coach’s words, lost his grip on the rigging and landed in the Casper Events Center arena too soon.
Moon had scored 68 points during his initial ride on Sunday to place 22nd among the 30 bareback riders who made it to the whistle in the first go-round. Moon will be going for some go-round payoff when he rides for the third time Thursday night.
It also was disappointing that CSC senior Quincy Segelke of Rozet, Wyo., failed to catch her second calf during breakaway roping slack Monday. Segelke, who was the runner-up in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s breakaway and all-around cowgirl standings this past year, caught her first calf Sunday in 3.2 seconds, good for a tie for 13th and 14th in the opening go-round.
Segelke is competing in all three of the women’s event at this year’s national rodeo. She tied for 24th in the first go-round of both goat tying (7.2 seconds) and barrel racing (14.93 seconds). She was to compete in both events during slack on Tuesday and will make her third appearance in both breakaway roping and goat tying during the evening performance Thursday and is scheduled to be the final barrel racer Friday night.
Not all of Chadron State’s news from Monday was bad. Breakaway roper Phannette Gray of Ridgeview, S.D., caught her calf in 3.8 seconds to place eighth in that session. She missed her first calf on Sunday.
CSC’s third breakaway qualifier, Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., caught her first calf on Sunday in 3.4 seconds to place 15th in the first go-round. She was to make two runs event on Tuesday, the first during slack and the second during the first of the evening performances that will continue through the finals on Saturday night.