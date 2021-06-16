CSC entries struggle Monday at finals rodeo

After getting off to a fairly strong start as the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper opened on Sunday, things did not go well for two of the Chadron State College contestants during slack on Monday.

One setback occurred in bareback riding, when veteran Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., was bucked off for just the second time in the last two years that he’s competed at college rodeos. During that stretch he had made it to the eight-second whistle 38 of 39 times.

CSC Coach Dustin Luper, who in his heyday placed fourth in bareback riding at the CNFR, said Moon got in trouble about halfway through his ride on Monday, seemed to recover, but was “back doored,” in the coach’s words, lost his grip on the rigging and landed in the Casper Events Center arena too soon.

Moon had scored 68 points during his initial ride on Sunday to place 22nd among the 30 bareback riders who made it to the whistle in the first go-round. Moon will be going for some go-round payoff when he rides for the third time Thursday night.