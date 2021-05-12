CSC football looking forward to full fall schedule

Judging by the size of the crowd that nearly filled Don Beebe Stadium for the Chadron State football team’s spring encounter with Wayne State on Saturday, April 24, fans of all ages are eager for the sport to return full force this fall.

So are the coaches and their players who during the past year have practiced much more than usual but played fewer games than any other Eagles since World War II, some 75 years ago.

“We’re just looking for normalcy,” said Head Coach Jay Long. “We’re encouraged that it’s going to happen. We’ve got an 11-game schedule just about solidified and with COVID declining, we’re sure we’ll be able to do things like usual until last year.”

Thanks to the go-ahead given by President Randy Rhine and Athletic Director Joel Smith, Coach Long and his staff tried their best to keep their team on track last fall. The Eagles were one of five RMAC teams that “found a way” to practice and play a few games while a majority of college football was on the sidelines.

After practicing most of the fall about like usual, the Eagles played four games, going 2-2 and preparing for a couple more that were called off because of the virus.