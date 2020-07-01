CSC football recruit receives national honor

During his career, Yeradi participated in 412 tackles and had 16 interceptions. He ran for 2,090 yards and 31 TDs, threw for 2,006 yards and 18 TDs, had 5,515 all-purpose yards and scored 204 points.

Dax is expected to play defensive back for the Eagles.

He was coached as Wright High by his father, Larry Yeradi, who intercepted eight passes to set the Chadron High school record as a senior in the fall of 1983. The record was tied by Charles Mann in 1998.

Besides starring in football, he was the Class 2A state champion 160-pound wrestler as a junior in 2019 when he had a 28-3 record. He also placed fifth and second at the state tourney during his wrestling career.

A year ago this spring, Yeradi won the Class 2A pole vault championship at the Wyoming State Meet by clearing 14 feet, 1 inch. He placed third at state the previous year.

In addition, he graduated with a 3.96 grade point average, was academic all-state and a member of the National Honor Society and student council.