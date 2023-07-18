Five home football games are scheduled for this fall. The home schedule for football opens September 9 against Augustana University, with kickoff scheduled at noon.

To renew tickets, go to chadroneagles.com/tickets and log in to your account or contact Angie Poitra by email at apoitra@csc.edu or by phone at 308-432-7005. The deadline for online or in-office season ticket renewals is Monday, August 14, 2023. On Tuesday, August 15, any non-renewed tickets from 2022 will go on sale for others wishing to purchase season tickets.