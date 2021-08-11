CSC football team begins practicing with high hopes

With an array of veterans leading the way, the Chadron State College football team began preparing for the 2021 schedule over the weekend by checking out equipment, filling out forms and posing for photographers. This week the Eagles began their drills in hopes of having a banner season.
“We have a lot of proven players and have high expectations,” said Jay Long, who is beginning his 10th season as the Eagles’ head coach. “I’m excited about this year and I know the players are, too.”
Last week, the Eagles were third among the 10 teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference during the preseason poll of the coaches who met along with a couple of players from each team in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Mines got the top billing in the voting, followed by Colorado State-Pueblo, Chadron State, Colorado Mesa, Western Colorado, South Dakota Mines, Adams State, New Mexico Highlands, Black Hills State and Fort Lewis, in that order. Six of those teams—Mesa and the five at the lower half of the list—have new coaches since the 2019 season ended.
Long said he anticipates Colorado Mines and Pueblo will receive top 10 rankings when the national Division II polls come out. Undoubtedly, it will take a victory over at least one of them for a another RMAC team to draw national attention and earn a top 10 slot.
The Eagles figure to be a challenger. Besides having many time-tested veterans, while most of the other Division II football teams, including the Orediggers and the Thunderwolves, shuttered their programs because of COVID 19 last fall, Chadron State was one of just 10 DII teams nationwide to practice as usual. They also found a way to play four games.
In addition, the Eagles had 39 practices last spring, some 2½ times more than usual, when the restrictions were pretty well lifted to help the teams regroup.
The Eagles also did something else they had never done before in the spring. They had controlled scrimmages against Northern Colorado and Wayne State.
“We utilized our chances to keep working and improving to the max,” Long said at the end of the spring. “I assure you, we’re a smarter and more experienced football team now.”
The Eagles’ roster has right at 80 players returning from last fall and spring, including 20 seniors and nearly 25 younger lettermen. Some 60 freshmen and a few transfers also are on the roster.
A dozen players who were freshmen last fall saw enough action to earn letters and will be classified as freshmen again this year since the NCAA ruled that no year of eligibility would lost during the abbreviated 2020 season.
Four stalwarts, quarterback Dalton Holst, offensive lineman Jake Norris, receiver Cole Thurness and linebacker Travis Wilson, graduated in May, but have returned to play another year while taking graduate courses.
The entire offensive line and three of the top receivers besides Thurness also have returned on offense. All 15 of the leading tacklers in the four games played last fall also are back.
The Eagles will have to do without Jalen Starks, the 250-pound UCLA transfer who scored seven of the team’s 10 rushing touchdowns last fall. He is academically ineligible. However, the team is delighted to welcome back Elijah Miles, who rushed for 1,077 yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore in 2019, but chose to remain at home last fall because of the COVID issue.
The Eagles will have 23 practices this fall before opening the season at Western Colorado in Gunnison on Saturday, Sept. 4. Their home opener is expected to be a major test. It will be on Sept. 11 against Angelo State of Texas, which also played four times last fall, and has been picked as the preseason runner-up in the rugged Lone Star Conference.
The Eagles’ 11-game schedule also includes another non-conference clash at Elliott Field on Nov. 6 against Western Oregon.