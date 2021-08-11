CSC football team begins practicing with high hopes

With an array of veterans leading the way, the Chadron State College football team began preparing for the 2021 schedule over the weekend by checking out equipment, filling out forms and posing for photographers. This week the Eagles began their drills in hopes of having a banner season.

“We have a lot of proven players and have high expectations,” said Jay Long, who is beginning his 10th season as the Eagles’ head coach. “I’m excited about this year and I know the players are, too.”

Last week, the Eagles were third among the 10 teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference during the preseason poll of the coaches who met along with a couple of players from each team in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Mines got the top billing in the voting, followed by Colorado State-Pueblo, Chadron State, Colorado Mesa, Western Colorado, South Dakota Mines, Adams State, New Mexico Highlands, Black Hills State and Fort Lewis, in that order. Six of those teams—Mesa and the five at the lower half of the list—have new coaches since the 2019 season ended.

Long said he anticipates Colorado Mines and Pueblo will receive top 10 rankings when the national Division II polls come out. Undoubtedly, it will take a victory over at least one of them for a another RMAC team to draw national attention and earn a top 10 slot.