CSC football team finished season on winning note

For the Chadron State College football team, every win this season was hard-earned. The Eagles’ schedule included three playoff teams, five opponents that were nationally ranked at some point, and the usual assortment of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rivals.

The season played out much like the 2019 schedule, with the Eagles getting off to a slow start but finding their identity at mid-season. In the end, CSC finished at or above .500 for the fifth consecutive year with a 6-5 record, including a 5-4 RMAC mark.

“We expected to be a great team this year,” said Head Football Coach Jay Long, “and we set our schedule up accordingly. When you get into those big-time games, most of the time, one or two plays can make all the difference. That’s what happened this season, and the plays swung the other way a few more times than we had hoped. That’s just the nature of football.”

In each of its first three losses, CSC jumped on top first and played steely defense while its lead gradually slipped away. Missed second half opportunities on offense put the Eagles in a 1-3 hole after four weeks. The three losses were by an average of eight points, and CSC never allowed more than 28 to any of the three opponents.

Both of the first two opponents, Western Colorado and Angelo State, reached the NCAA Division II playoffs, representing the South Central Region. Angelo came in ranked No. 22 nationally, and at the end of the season, Western was up to No. 11.

Those initial contests didn’t write the entire story of the season. CSC never trailed in week three, defeating South Dakota Mines at home, 31-20.

In week four, the Eagles scored first against Colorado Mesa, but was one possession short in a 24-17 loss. The Mavericks were briefly ranked in the national polls, and missed the playoffs by three slots in the region rankings.

In week five, the Eagles visited New Mexico Highlands, which featured quarterback Ramone Adkins, the RMAC total offense leader who also was voted the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. CSC got the dominant performance it had been expecting, routing the Cowboys 46-16.

During that game, senior quarterback Dalton Holst became CSC’s all-time career passing leader, eclipsing Jonn McLain on the passing yardage list.

The next week, the Eagles led CSU-Pueblo for most of the first half before the ThunderWolves scored four touchdowns in the third period to win 42-17.

At 2-4 on the season, the Eagles turned things around. With the exception of the loss to Colorado Mines, another playoff team which finished No. 9 in the polls, CSC led wire-to-wire in the remainder of its games.

The Eagles won Adams State’s homecoming game 45-35 that only became close late in the fourth quarter. Chadron State easily handled both Fort Lewis and non-conference opponent Western Oregon at home, by scores of 60-7 and 45-7, and wrapped up the season in Spearfish, where by rolling past the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets 57-6.

By winning four of their final five games, the Eagles wound up 6-5.

Senior receiver Cole Thurness of Rapid City set a career record in the season finale, when he grabbed his 189th pass to break Cory Brooks’ 25-year-old record, then finished with 193 total catches.

On the next play after Thurness became a record holder, Holst threw his 95th touchdown pass to take another career mark from Jonn McLain. Holst finished with 97 TD passes in five seasons. His 11,536 yards passing is the first at CSC to exceed 11,000 yards.

Another senior, Chad Mikelson, was 2021 team leader in receiving yards. He grabbed 34 passes for 609 yards. Against Fort Lewis, he caught a 67-yard scoring bomb and he also returned a punt 55 yards to the end zone.

Bolstered by a veteran offensive line, the CSC running game was stellar despite a major setback at midseason when the starter, junior Elijah Miles, was sidelined. Sophomore Jeydon Cox excelled as the primary replacement, carrying 111 times for 638 yards, a 5.8-yard average, and nine touchdowns. Myles ran for 410 yards in five games.

After Myles was lost, true freshmen Dorian Collier and Brock Ping, helped Cox keep the ground game moving. Each averaged more than five yards a carry.

On defense, senior linebacker Travis Wilson led with 75 tackles, 9.5 of them were behind the line of scrimmage. Senior Noah Kerchal was next with 71, while sophomore Joey Geil, who did not start until week seven, was third with 66 and led the team in tackles in each of the final six games.

Another linebacker, Jeremiah Makahununiu, was the team’s tackle leader with 52 through five games, but was lost to a knee injury early in the sixth game while trying to avoid contact with a referee. Late in the fifth game, he returned an interception 88 yards to paydirt for CSC’s longest play of the season.

Senior cornerback Bobby Peele was another defensive star while playing his first and final full season in an Eagles’ uniform after joining the team for the four-game 2020 season. He had six interceptions this year, giving him nine in 15 games at CSC. Combined with his junior college career, Peele picked off quarterbacks 21 times in 34 games.

Senior transfer Gunnar Jones gave the Eagles a solid kicking game. He averaged 41.4 yards on 41 punts and was the team’s leading scorer with 66 points while making all 42 extra points and eight of 17 field goal attempts.

Four Eagles earned All-RMAC honors. Peele and both offensive tackles, senior Justin Calderon on the left side and junior Juan Estrada on the right side, were first-team choices and Mikelson was a second-team selection.

Calderon was also named a Second-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Con Marshall contributed to this article.

